New Delhi: Australian paceman Matt Kelly will replace injured Anrich Nortje of South Africa at Kolkata Knight Riders for the rest of the Indian Premier League season, the franchise announced on Thursday.

Kelly, who has played 16 first-class matches, five List A games and 12 Twenty20s, is set to make his debut in the Twenty20 league. The 24-year-old has represented Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

Nortje, who is expected to be a part of South Africa's squad that will travel to England for the World Cup in May, withdrew ahead of the IPL season with a shoulder injury.

Kolkata set to face Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Scorchers fast bowler Matt Kelly is off to the IPL! Fun fact: Loves a yorker. pic.twitter.com/t6M7smvw4Z — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) April 11, 2019

