IPL 2019: KKR's Joe Denly hopes to use tournament for spot in England's World Cup team
England all-rounder Joe Denly is looking at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to impress upon the national selectors and guarantee his place in this year's World Cup squad.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs Punjab Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE score, RR vs KXIP Match at Jaipur: Rajasthan lose Buttler in controversial fashion
-
In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shift focus to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, seasonal migration to Punjab only hope of livelihood
-
Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between president, Russia; Senators demand release of full report
-
Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict cash-strapped airline's performance over one and half decade
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't hold water in times when content is the king
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider trading case was 'not being there for family'
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thriller; World Cup finalists Croatia stumble
-
गरीबी हटाने के नाम पर कांग्रेस राजनीति कर रही है: अरुण जेटली
-
सुधार से खुद को अलग नहीं रख सकता चुनाव आयोग: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
जेट एयरवेज को मिली 1500 करोड़ रुपए की फंडिंग, चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल का इस्तीफा
-
राहुल का चुनावी मास्टरस्ट्रोक, कहा- जीते तो गरीबों के खाते में डालेंगे 72 हजार रुपए सालाना
-
Loksabha Election 2019: UP में कांग्रेस को फिर से स्थापित करने के लिए 'ब्राह्मण' पर ही दांव क्यों लगाना चाहती हैं प्रियंका
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Kolkata: England all-rounder Joe Denly is looking at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) to impress upon the national selectors and guarantee his place in this year's World Cup squad.
Denly's form in white-ball cricket for Kent in 2018 has brought him on the selectors' radar for a spot in England's World Cup squad. He recorded an average of 70.28 in the Royal London One-Day Cup for Kent, besides scoring 409 runs in 12 innings — including two fifties and a hundred — in the Vitality Blast.
File image of Joe Denly. Reuters
With his part-time leg-spin, Denly also scalped 20 wickets at an average of 16.75 and an economy rate of 7.76.
Having also played in the recent T20I series against the West Indies, Denly hopes to get selectors' attention by doing well for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.
"I want to play as many games as I can. It's important leading up to the World Cup. Hopefully I get some game time here and can contribute to some good performances. And then hopefully the England selectors will be watching them," said Denly, who recently made his Test debut for England in the lost series against the West Indies.
KKR boast of a star-studded foreign players line-up and Denly is still waiting in the pipeline for a dream IPL debut.
"We have some good players in the franchise and I think it's a great position to be in. Hopefully, I can put my hands up and be in games," he said.
"I am coming here on the back of a busy winter. I have been to the West Indies and Sri Lanka. I am used to these hot conditions. So I feel like I am well acclimatised and ready to go."
Hosts England are considered as strong favourites to lift their maiden World Cup title this year, but Denly thinks otherwise, and said their sole aim would be to play their best cricket in every game of the mega-event.
This year's fifty-over World Cup, beginning 30 May, is regarded as an "open" tournament with all 10 teams playing each other in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.
"I don't think we (England) are favourites. We will just be focussing on trying to produce our best cricket in every game we play."
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 20:34:02 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says workload management will be minimal for defending champions
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will feel the pressure of following up last year's dream run
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga to miss first six matches, could skip entire event for World Cup, claims report