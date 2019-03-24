Andre Russell's heroics with the bat helped Kolkata Knight Riders to register a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Russell slammed 49 off 19 as KKR chased down the stiff target of 182 and in the process also spoiled David Warner's comeback.

The Australia opener, who returned to IPL after a gap of one year, provided SRH the perfect start as he amassed 85 off 53 to help Hyderabad reach 181/3 in 20 overs after batting first. He was ably assisted by Jonny Bairstow, who scored 39 off 35 while Vijay Shankar scored 40 off 24.

In reply, Nitish Rana (68) and Robin Uthappa (35) gave KKR a good start but it was Russell who finished the job.

At one point, KKR needed 53 runs to win from the last three overs, in which the West Indian scored 40 off 12 balls and Shubman Gill smashed two sixes in the final over to lead Kolkata to a six-wicket win.

The breathtaking innings took the Twitter by a storm as fans were left awe-struck.

Incredible from Andre Russell. The scariest finisher in T20 cricket. And Vijay Shankar of India, who bowls, goes back to being the Vijay Shankar of the IPL who doesn't. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019

Was a close game but credit to Andre Russell and Nitish Rana for taking the game away from us with their brilliant batting. Was wonderful to see David Warner , Bairstow and Vijay Shankar bat the way they did. I am sure we will come back stronger #KKRvSRH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 24, 2019

That Andre Russell innings - as KKR scored 54 in their last 16 balls to win - distils why power hitting can make ground fielding, and smart running between the wickets, irrelevant in T20. Power hitting like that makes '1 percenters' irrelevant — Tim (@timwig) March 24, 2019

Extraordinary turnaround at the Eden through Andre Russell’s blazing bat. Gill finishing match with two soaring sixes was icing on the cake for KKR. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 24, 2019

Dre Russ !!! 👀👀 & @RealShubmanGill 👀👀 ... #IPL2019 The young lad is going to be some player ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2019

