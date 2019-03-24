IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: 'Scariest finisher in T20 cricket,' Twitter salutes Andre Russell for his carnage against Hyderabad
Andre Russell slammed 49 off 19 including four sixes to help KKR beat SRH by six wickets in their first match of IPL 2019.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Mumbai Vs DC Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs VAN Philippines beat Vanuatu by 10 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs BLR Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE score, MI vs DC Match at Mumbai: Pant carnage helps Delhi Capitals post 213 on board
-
Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seats is poor tactic that may backfire
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after freeing last pocket held by militants
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi proves tide turning for female filmmakers
-
Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwart financial frauds
-
Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, eastern regions leaves behind elderly
-
As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to adapt to the digital era?
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India choke in fourth quarter to gift South Korea a point in rain-marred clash
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
-
स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का उड़ाया मजाक, कांग्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब
-
लोहिया पर ब्लॉग लिखकर पीएम मोदी ने साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना, बताया महामिलावटी गठबंधन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Andre Russell's heroics with the bat helped Kolkata Knight Riders to register a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.
Russell slammed 49 off 19 as KKR chased down the stiff target of 182 and in the process also spoiled David Warner's comeback.
The Australia opener, who returned to IPL after a gap of one year, provided SRH the perfect start as he amassed 85 off 53 to help Hyderabad reach 181/3 in 20 overs after batting first. He was ably assisted by Jonny Bairstow, who scored 39 off 35 while Vijay Shankar scored 40 off 24.
In reply, Nitish Rana (68) and Robin Uthappa (35) gave KKR a good start but it was Russell who finished the job.
At one point, KKR needed 53 runs to win from the last three overs, in which the West Indian scored 40 off 12 balls and Shubman Gill smashed two sixes in the final over to lead Kolkata to a six-wicket win.
The breathtaking innings took the Twitter by a storm as fans were left awe-struck.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019 21:47:20 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: Andre Russell spoils David Warner's comeback as Kolkata register thrilling win over Hyderabad
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson a doubtful starter for SRH's opening match against KKR, says coach Tom Moody
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KKR vs SRH: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar