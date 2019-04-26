First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron credits county stint for his improvement as bowler

Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron credited his county stint for his improvement as a bowler, following the team's three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders

Press Trust of India, Apr 26, 2019 11:16:45 IST

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron credited his county stint for his improvement as a bowler, following the team's three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Chris Lynn of Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

Varun Aaron of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Chris Lynn of Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

In an excellent new-ball spell of 3-1-10-2, Aaron removed both the Kolkata Knight Riders openers – Chris Lynn (0) and Shubman Gill (14)  – with inswinging deliveries.

"I've always bowled inswing but it's coming off a lot better after my county stint," said Aaron, who was not bought by any team for IPL 2018 and went on to play county cricket with Leicestershire, on Thursday.

Aaron took full advantage of the Eden green top and delivered a beauty to clean up Gill with a knuckle-ball that sharply cut back in.

"I used to rely on my outswing a lot before. But last year when I was not playing the IPL, I played county cricket and did work on my inswing which is really handy because on wickets like these you can't get give much of room. So there's no point bowling outswing at my pace," the 29-year-old said.

Aaron said he would be returning to county cricket.

"I'm looking forward to going and playing in county cricket after the IPL because I've some time. I really enjoyed my time last year. I don't really know which team will need a fast bowler since I'm going to join mid-season. It all depends on availability of the current players and their fitness and form."

All-praise for the Eden wicket, Aaron said it was a very good cricketing surface.

"The wicket definitely had something for everybody, not just me. I was looking forward to bowling here because it had more bounce than the other wickets we played on.

"Since we won the toss and chose to bowl, we knew there would be a little seam movement up front. I always love bowling at Eden and it is one of my favourite places to bowl and it has a value-for-shot outfield."

Thais was his only second appearance for Rajasthan Royals this season and the pacer said: "It was more of a team combination thing and management's decision. There was no injury concern at all."

Chasing 176, Royals had lost their top top four batsmen including that of Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in 10.1 overs but Aaron said they never gave up.
"At no point we thought that the game's lost as the Eden has such a fast outfield. You get so much value for your shots. We were just like three or four hits away and it came off well," he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019 11:16:45 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 RR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Shubman Gill, Varun Aaron

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all