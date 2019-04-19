First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 34 Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: Skipper Virat Kohli's chance to salvage pride, confidence ahead of World Cup

For a batsman of Virat Kohli's class, the inexplicable six-match losing streak will be a thorn in his side for sometime, more so when he has not really set the stage on fire with his batting.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 19, 2019 18:46:55 IST

When Virat Kohli looks back at IPL 2019, chances are that once the initial burst of exasperation subsides, he will look back at these months with haunting wistfulness. Another IPL gone, another opportunity missed. For a batsman of his class, the inexplicable six-match losing streak will be a thorn in his side for sometime, more so when he has not really set the stage on fire with his batting.

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

With 278 runs from 8 matches, he is 10th on the run-scorers' list before Friday's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens with lowest average, strike rate and sixes among the ten leading scorers. What should worry Kohli more is the fact that he has not been woefully out of form either; he just, rather uncharacteristically, keeps getting out after getting a start. Considering how badly RCB rely on him to lead them to an above-par total, Kohli's patchy form has hit the team harder than it should.

Then, there's a small matter of his captaincy. Kohli, in RCB colours, is a pale shadow of his proactive, risk-taking India skipper self (and MS Dhoni's presence in the India think-tank has a lot to do with that). Halfway into the tournament, RCB are yet to find a settled XI, even as Kohli continues to commit tactical errors. Moeen Ali was famously not given a bowl on a turning track against KKR, Kohli himself failed to read the Bangalore track and decided to play anchor against Delhi Capitals, and all this while, they have failed to find a bowling combination that can, at the very least, contain batsmen on batting-friendly Chinnasamy tracks.

The action now shifts to Kolkata, where bottom-placed RCB play hosts KKR. Their playoff chances now over, RCB will have only pride to play for, and considering Kohli's character, that's still a lot to fight for. Kohli would also like to get a few good knocks under his belt before the World Cup so that his, and India's, confidence is high going into the big event.

Click here to follow live updates from the IPL 2019 encounter between KKR and RCB

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 18:59:47 IST

Tags : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2019 RCB, KKR Vs RCB, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Delhi
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all