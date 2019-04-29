First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI: Stronger, fitter, determined Hardik Pandya traverses six-hitting stratosphere

There came a point in Sunday night’s game where reality seemed to fade into incredulity. Even the commentators accidentally called a replay of a Hardik six as live, so predictable had his onslaught become.

Snehal Pradhan, Apr 29, 2019 11:34:49 IST

Come the World Cup in June, there will be a few players who'll give coaches and analysts sleepless nights. Hours will be spent planning against them, analysing their every swing of the bat and crunch of the ball. Sheets of paper will be printed and handed to the captain, hoping that some flaw, some weakness, will be exposed. Because these are players who can change the nature of the contest if they spend more than a dozen balls at the crease; nothing is more important than getting them early.

Hardik Pandya hit nine sixes against KKR on Sunday. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya hit nine sixes against KKR on Sunday. Sportzpics

Until now, the likes of Andre Russell, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell commanded this kind of fearsome wariness. Now add another name to that list: Hardik Pandya.

There came a point in Sunday night’s game where reality seemed to fade into incredulity. Where live play seemed to blend into highlights. Even the commentators accidentally called a replay of a Hardik six as live, so predictable had his onslaught become.

It should not be so. The inherent risks of T20 batting demand correction; Hardik defied the stats. According to CricViz, at one point he had attacked 80 percent of his deliveries. Such a high number usually comes with a low control rating. Instead, Pandya played just 8 percent false shots.

On any other day, an innings of 91 off 34 balls, with nine sixes and six fours, containing the fastest fifty in this IPL, should have ended on the winning side. At one point, it seemed that Hardik would threaten the record for the fastest IPL hundred as well. But he was up against a monolithic total, built by four Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen, the slowest of whom had a strike rate of 168.88. That included a 40-ball 80 not out from Andre Russell, who was promoted to No 3.

What’s changed? In 2018, Hardik had a strike rate of 133.33 over more than 250 runs, healthy returns for an all-rounder who bats low. He hit 11 sixes in 13 games that season. This year, he smashed those numbers; he has batted at a strike rate of close to 200 for his 355 runs, and has already hit 27 sixes in 12 games.

After Sunday night’s blockbuster game, Pandya spoke about how focussing on holding his shape was critical to his big hitting. And perhaps his time on the sidelines has enabled that. After an injury in the Asia Cup last September, Pandya played no international cricket until February, after missing the away series against Australia due to suspension for inappropriate comments on Koffee with Karan. Then he missed the home series against Australia with a stiff back.

Two back injuries, and a rap on the knuckles meant he came into the IPL undercooked and under pressure. “I was coming after a long break, so I knew I had to do well,” he said in a post-match interview early in the season. “The first game, I didn’t do well, I kind of questioned myself.” But two back injuries also meant that he spent a lot of in the NCA. Under the guidance of the physios and trainers, he would have got the space to take his core strength - critical in the recovery of back injuries - to another level, something the endless grind of international cricket does not allow you to do. Necessity breeds reinvention. That work now seems to be paying off, helping him hold his shape while hitting big shots.

Russell expects Bumrah, Malinga

One of the advantages Andre Russell gained by batting higher in the order is that he got a look at the plans that the Mumbai Indians bowlers were throwing at him. Which meant that if he survived the initial stratagem, he came back with his own plans after.

Hardik showed Mumbai’s hand by bowling wide yorkers, including three wides, early in Russell’s innings. It seemed to work, with the over going for only four runs, none of them scored by Russell. But despite some clever attacks using bouncers, Russell survived till the death overs, where KKR took 48 off Bumrah and Malinga’s three overs.

Expecting the wide balls, Russell hit a couple of outrageous shots, among those a one-footed slap for six over cover, and a sumptuous drive between cover and long off for four, to give KKR the highest total of the season.

It could be a concern going into the knockouts for Mumbai. They have made a habit of conserving Bumrah and Malinga for the death, quite naturally with the two being among the best in the world. But the team needs to guard against being predictable, which is an aspect that has plagued the KKR bowling unit this season.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 11:34:49 IST

Tags : Hardik Andya Andre Russell, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KKR Vs MI, IPL 2019 MI, Jasprit Bumrah, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indians

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all