IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL 2019, KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined 15 percent of match fee for hitting stumps after dismissal

Expressing his frustration after being given out leg before wicket, Rohit hit the stumps with his bat at the non-striker's end, violating the Indian Premier League's code of conduct at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night.

Press Trust of India, Apr 29, 2019 10:18:17 IST

Kolkata: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat after his dismissal during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here.

MI captain Rohit Sharma was also fined Rs 12 lakh for slo over rate. Sportzpics

MI captain Rohit Sharma showed dissent after being given out LBW against KKR. Sportzpics

Expressing his frustration after being given out leg before wicket, the batsman hit the stumps with his bat at the non-striker's end, violating the Indian Premier League's code of conduct at the Eden Gardens on Sunday night.

Mumbai Indians lost the high-scoring match by 34-runs, helping the hosts snap a six-match losing streak.

Rohit admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's code of conduct and accepted the sanction.

"Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an IPL release said.

With MI chasing an imposing target of 233 to win and ensure a play-offs berth, Rohit looked in good touch before misreading a Harry Gurney delivery which hit his back leg.

While the umpire had no hesitation in ruling the batsman out, Rohit opted for DRS, which upheld the field official's decision.

Rohit was earlier fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 10:18:17 IST

