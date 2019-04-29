First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL | Match 46 Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
IPL Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KKR vs MI: Opening or floating, Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill happy to bat anywhere

Opening the batting for only the third time this season, Gill smashed a career-best 76 to power KKR to 157 for one in 15 overs against Mumbai Indians Sunday. In the end, KKR notched 232 for two in 20 overs.

Press Trust of India, Apr 29, 2019 15:15:55 IST

Kolkata: His two half-centuries this IPL season may have come in his favoured opening slot but Shubman Gill has defended Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) debatable decision to use him as a floater.

File image of Shubman Gill. Sportzpics

File image of Shubman Gill. Sportzpics

Opening the batting for only the third time this season, the talented 19-year-old smashed a career-best 76 to power KKR to 157 for one in 15 overs against Mumbai Indians Sunday. In the end, KKR notched 232 for two in 20 overs.

The Punjab opener, who batted at No 3 in his debut series for India in the New Zealand ODIs earlier this year, was tried out in various positions, including at No 7, in a couple of matches.

"Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have been doing well (as openers). Narine was giving good starts. So I was happy to a get a chance and capitalise on that," Gill said at the post-match news conference following his team's 34-run win.

"It's one of the best knocks in this IPL, especially considering the situation that we had lost six matches in a row. We do all kinds of practice in various match-conditions. It was all about preparing the mindset and executing on the field."

Giving credit to India's domestic cricket, Gill said it prepares them to be confident even for a big lucrative league like the IPL.

"We play so many matches at different levels. You start to gain confidence by doing well. So when you're in a big league like IPL, you know you don't have to prove anyone. I've already proved myself there. It's all about continuing that."

Gill, billed as a future India star, has had a forgettable international stint with 16 runs from two ODIs.

Asked whether his IPL success will hold him in good stead, Gill said, "I don't think so far ahead. It's about doing well and capitalise on whatever opportunities I get."

Gill smashed six fours and four sixes in a chanceless knock, putting on an opening stand of 96 runs with Chris Lynn (54).

After Lynn's departure, KKR's biggest impact player Andre Russell was also finally seen higher up the order.

Gill played in such a manner that even Russell was happy to play the second fiddle.

"We had a good opening partnership maybe he was sent in to capitalise on that. I was set when Russell came in to bat. They were employing spinners after Lynn got out. So we decided that I take on the spinners.

"Then he will take chances after getting set. Setting up a good partnership was our priority at that stage," he said.

Desperate to arrest their slide, KKR made wholesale changes and even sprang a surprise by going in with an extra batsman in Robin Uthappa.

"It was about going all aggressive as we had back-up options. The support was important. We had lost six matches in a row so it was about returning to winning ways and carry on that run till the final," Gill said, hoping that they would make the playoffs.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 15:26:00 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KKR Vs MI, IPL 2019 MI, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all