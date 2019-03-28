First Cricket
IPL | Match 6 Mar 27, 2019
KOL Vs PUN
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 3rd ODI Mar 27, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 80 runs
IPL Mar 28, 2019
RCB vs MI
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 29, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: R Ashwin takes blame for no-ball incident, says team wasn't focussed on small things

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Wednesday said that he would take the blame for the no-ball incident against Kings XI Punjab which cost his side the match against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Press Trust of India, Mar 28, 2019 11:46:57 IST

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin Wednesday said that he would take the blame for the no-ball incident against Kings XI Punjab which cost his side the match against KKR at the Eden Gardens.

KKR's Andre Russell was yorked by Mohammed Shami off the last delivery of the 17th over when the Jamaican batsman was on three but to the horror of KXIP, the umpire signalled a no-ball as the visiting team was found to have one fielder short of the mandatory four inside the 30-yard circle.

R Ashwin in action against KKR. Sportzpics

R Ashwin in action against KKR. Sportzpics

Russell made full use of the reprieve as he hammered five sixes and three fours from the next 11 balls he faced to bludgeoned his way to a 17-ball 48, helping KKR to post a massive 218 for 4.

KKR made 56 runs in 19 balls after the no-ball incident to score their highest IPL total at Eden Gardens.

Asked about the game-changing no-ball incident at the post-match presentation, Ashwin, who was at the center of the 'Mankading' controversy against Rajasthan Royals two days back, said as captain of the team he would take the blame.

"We weren't really focussed on the small things and they do cost you big in this format. Yes, we definitely have to look at it next game. I'll take the blame (for the no-ball incident)," Ashwin said.

"I should have had a look at it. At that stage, with the slog overs on, you hope the fielders are switched on but obviously he (Varun Chakravarthy or Hardus Viljoen) was a debutant," he added.

It was not immediately clear as to who Ashwin was referring to as both Varun Chakravarthy and Hardus Viljoen were making their IPL debuts on Wednesday.

Russell, on the other hand, thanked the KXIP player who was outside the 30-yard-circle for ensuring the no-ball.

"Thanks to that guy who was outside the ring. It's the new guy, forgot his name. Thank you. When I got bowled, I thought I had missed out but I saw the guys in dugout signalling no-ball and I was like, please God, let it be a no-ball. I did not let it go and capitalised on it," said the big-hitting Jamaican who was adjudged man of the match for the consecutive time.

"Keep getting cars and these awards. I'll have to make a bigger garage."

The 30-year-old Russell won the much-anticipated contest against compatriot Chris Gayle on Wednesday but he said the 'Universe Boss' was still the bigger hitter of the ball. Russell took the wicket of Gayle who scored just 20 off 13 balls.

"Gayle is like a brother to me. A legend and to get him out early in the first six is big. The plan was to restrict him as best as possible. Today, I hit some big ones but he (Gayle) is still the bigger hitter," said Russell.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2019 13:59:58 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Cricket, Eden Gardens, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KXIP, KKR, KXIP, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sports

