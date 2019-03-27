IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP Match Preview: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell in focus as Kings XI face Knight Riders post R Ashwin's 'Mankad' storm
Andre Russell will be KKR's answer to Chris Gayle as the KKR star also fashioned a sensational win, smashing an unbeaten 49 from 19 balls in their opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad two days ago.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: PM says Mission Shakti not directed at any nation, didn't flout international norms
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candidature even as Kerala Congress gears up
-
China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunachal Pradesh, Taiwan as part of its territory
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion between Russia and Donald Trump inconclusive: What's in store for US president
-
Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI; Expression of Interest to be issued next month
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपॉवर बना भारत'
-
BJP की नई लिस्ट जारी: मेनका और वरुण गांधी की सीट आपस में हुई अदलाबदली
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 28 मार्च को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा कांग्रेस से जुड़ेंगे
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: BJP में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर में आज़म खान को दे सकती हैं चुनौती!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Skipper R Ashwin is in the eye of a storm after 'Mankading' a rival player but a winning start will keep Kings XI Punjab upbeat when they face home favourites Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.
It was Ashwin's mankading of Jos Buttler that had triggered a dramatic collapse with Kings XI Punjab restricting Rajasthan Royals to 170 for nine to notch up a 14-run win.
File picture of Andre Russell. Sportzpics
Buttler was looking in imperious touch with 69 from 43 balls and Rajasthan were well on course to overhaul the target of 185 but following the England batsman's dismissal, they went on to lose eight wickets for 62 runs to hand Kings XI Punjab their maiden win in Jaipur.
Though the dismissal was within the rules of the game, it sparked a huge furore with spin legend and Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne labelling it as "disgraceful" and against the spirit of the game.
With a debate raging over the runout, it remains to be seen how Ashwin and Co start afresh in what will be their first away match of the season.
Kings XI's biggest star Chris Gayle scored a 47-ball 79 and his Jamaican rivalry with fellow mate Andre Russell, who also looked in blistering touch for KKR, will be one of the subplots of the clash.
The Universe Boss, who will retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, has been in sensational form, smashing 39 sixes in the five-match ODI series against England and set the record for most sixes by a batsman in international cricket.
A typical slow starter, Gayle was 14 off 18 balls but the opener hit top gear in the 12th over hammering Jaydev Unadkat for four successive boundaries.
A former KKR player, Gayle knows Eden Gardens like the back of his hand as he would look to continue his assault on the spin-oriented KKR attack.
Russell will be KKR's answer to Gayle as the KKR star also fashioned a sensational win, smashing an unbeaten 49 from 19 balls in their opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad here two days ago.
The win saw their star spinner and explosive opener, Sunil Narine, hurt his finger and KKR would hope he is fit in time.
KKR will embark on a crucial four-match away sojourn after this and they would look to keep their momentum intact before they return home to face Delhi Capitals on April 12.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.
Kings XI Punjab: R Ashwin (C), Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, K L Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller.
The match starts at 8 pm IST
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 11:22:42 IST
Also See
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Ravichandran Ashwin should be lauded for having the guts to do something unpopular, but right
IPL 2019 RR vs KXIP: Ajinkya Rahane says match referee will take call on R Ashwin Mankading Jos Buttler