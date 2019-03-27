IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Andre Russell hits blistering 17-ball 48 after R Ashwin forgets field restriction rule
Sport is a great leveller and no one would agree more than Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been through a roller-coaster ride in the last 48 hours.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Kolkata Vs Punjab Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 29th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs RAJ - Mar 29th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE score, KKR vs KXIP Match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Mayank Agarwal brings up half-century
-
Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for return of high taxes or hyperinflation
-
Congress yet to take call on AAP alliance: Divided Delhi unit, compulsion to revive base behind dilemma
-
Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrative to national security before polls
-
Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Theresa May faces resignation pressure
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India ride on Mandeep Singh's heroics against Canada to storm into eighth final
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood and its global audience
-
मिशन शक्ति: पीएम के संबोधन पर चुनाव आयोग की नजर
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपावर बना भारत'
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अमित शाह की गिरिराज सिंह को शुभकामना, बोले- बेगूसराय से ही लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
'NYAY' पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच बोले चिदंबरम- मोदी के '15 लाख' पर किसी ने प्रश्न नहीं पूछा
-
Mission Shakti: अखिलेश का PM मोदी पर प्रहार, कहा- जमीनी मुद्दों से बंटाया देश का ध्यान
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sport is a great leveller and no one would agree more than Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been through a roller-coaster ride in the last 48 hours.
On Monday, Kings XI Punjab captain Ashwin was at the centre of the controversy as he 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals' in-form batsman Jos Buttler, a perfectly legal dismissal but an act which triggered a debate concerning 'Spirit of Cricket'.
R Ashwin in action against KKR. Sportzpics
Buttler's dismissal sparked a collapse and Kings XI Punjab comfortably won the match in the end.
On Wednesday, Ashwin was at the receiving end of a harsh yet perfectly legal call by on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary.
KKR's last match hero Russell had walked in at the fall of Nitish Rana's wicket and got a perfect yorker from Mohammed Shami which castled him off the last delivery of the 17th over. Russell was on his way back to the dug-out. However, to the horror of KXIP players, umpire Anil signalled no-ball and a free-hit.
Ashwin was at his wit's end thinking that Shami had overstepped only to find out that KXIP had one fielder short of the mandatory four inside the 30-yard circle. It was David Miller, who was not inside the circle.
It was an elementary rule but the normally thorough skipper wasn't as vigilant as he was when he 'Mankaded' Buttler. He was seen shouting in frustration and giving a hard stare at KL Rahul, the keeper, who he thought should have been more watchful.
The reprieve was exactly what the Jamaican needed as he blasted five sixes and three fours in his 17-ball-48 with KKR reaching 218 for 4. Russell's 48 could well be the difference between two sides.
"We are a team that always wanted to be competitive and fierce," Ashwin said after winning the toss and electing to field first.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 22:59:55 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP Match Preview: Chris Gayle, Andre Russell in focus as Kings XI face Knight Riders post R Ashwin's 'Mankad' storm
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, KKR vs KXIP: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019 team stats preview: CSK's impressive win percentage, RCB's love for gigantic totals and more