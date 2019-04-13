First Cricket
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan says Eden Gardens pitch much better than Feroz Shah Kotla's track

Having roared back to form with an unbeaten 97-run knock, Shikhar Dhawan said the pitch at the Eden Gardens was better than the one at Delhi Capitals' home ground.

Press Trust of India, Apr 13, 2019 12:01:00 IST

Dhawan batted through the innings to guide Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

Dhawan batted through the innings to guide Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in an the IPL here on Friday night.

He was however denied his maiden T20 century, as Colin Ingram smashed one into the stands to finish the game in style.

"I knew it could be my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important, hence I took that single rather than taking a huge risk," Dhawan, who bagged the man of the match award, said at the presentation ceremony.

Talking about the Eden track, the India opener said, "It's totally opposite here compared to Delhi. I was telling Dinesh (Karthik) the same thing. It's a good wicket to bat on. Good for the bowlers as well as the batsmen, makes it interesting. In Delhi we have to adapt ourselves, hence we got to have that skill."

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had slammed the Feroz Shah Kotla ground staff, who provided the home team with a pitch that proved to be more helpful for the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this month.

Dhawan added, "I really enjoyed in the first six overs but I knew I had to stay till the end. I was getting the right thoughts and I had to take the game deep. Rishabh is such a big hitter he can always hit it out of the park."

Rishabh Pant, who got out after scoring 46, said the plan was to "take the game deep".

"I just try to keep my head clear. When you're chasing 180, you need to pace the innings in a way that you complete the match in 18-19 overs. We were just talking about taking the match deep and that both of us should remain there till the end," Pant said.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said taking wickets has not been easy on this ground.

"Picking wickets has been pretty hard on this ground. Having said that, couple of areas for the bowlers to work on and come back harder," said Karthik.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 12:01:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Dinesh Karthik, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Kolkata Knight Riders, Ricky Ponting, Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

