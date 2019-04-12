First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC Match Preview: Round 2 of Russell vs Rabada on cards as Kolkata Knight Riders aim to bounce back against inconsistent Delhi Capitals

Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Kight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a return-leg fixture of the IPL

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 08:28:47 IST

Kolkata: Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in a return-leg fixture of the IPL on Friday.

Away from the match, the spotlight will also fall on where former KKR and India captain Sourav Ganguly sits during the match. Ganguly will be a 'visitor' at his 'home' ground of Eden Gardens as he is currently donning the advisor's hat in the Delhi franchise, which has drawn 'conflict-of-interest' charges against him.

Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer (R) in action as Kolka Knight Riders' skipper Dinesh Karthik looks on. Sportzpics

DC captain Shreyas Iyer (R) in action as KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik looks on. Sportzpics

Second in the IPL table with eight points from six matches, KKR's season so far has been a Russell show with the Jamaican amassing 257 runs from five innings, out of which 150 have come in sixes alone.

His average has been 128.50 while the strike rate is a mind-boggling 212.39, something that has left the opposition clueless on how to stop him.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni did it with perfect execution by stranding 'Dre-Russ' with his spin-heavy attack en route to handing KKR a crushing seven-wicket defeat in Chennai in their last match.

KKR's second defeat this season has been at the hands of Delhi Capitals in a dramatic Super Over finish at Kotla with Rabada winning the battle against Russell.

Tasked to defend 11 runs in the Super Over, Rabada was smashed for a four by Russell in the first ball, but returned strongly to uproot the middle stump with an inch-perfect yorker, something Ganguly has termed as the "ball of the tournament".

While KKR will look to avenge their first-leg defeat, Delhi, who have six points from as many matches, will be looking for their fourth win of the league to return to top-five.

While the KKR fans may be anticipating a Russell-mania at the Eden, the nature of the wicket will also play an important role in Friday's match.

With Delhi Capitals boasting a world-class pace attack spearheaded by the 23-year-old South African Rabada, a few insiders at Cricket Association of Bengal have claimed that its president Ganguly may have a 'say' in the pitch which could assist pacers.

"You will know about the nature of the wicket on the day of the match. Whatever it is, whichever team plays well will win, it's simple," Ganguly has said, why replying to the allegations with a straight bat, even as the Eden Gardens is set to be divided in loyalty.

The Teams (From):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

Match starts at 8pm.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 08:28:48 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, DC, Delhi Capitals, Dinesh Karthik, Eden Gardens, IPL 2019, KKR, KKR Vs DC Match Preview, Kolkata Knight Riders, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Sourav Ganguly

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all