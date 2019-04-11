First Cricket
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC: Delhi Capitals' advisor Sourav Ganguly to sit in visitors' dugout at Eden Gardens amid conflict of interest row

Sporting the Delhi Capitals jersey, Ganguly, who is also the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), arrived at the Eden Gardens before the team and inspected the pitch which wore a greenish look.

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2019 21:42:46 IST

Kolkata: Facing conflict of interest allegations, Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly was seen conducting the team's training session and made it clear that he would sit in the visitors' dugout in the IPL match against KKR on Friday.

Sourav Ganguly advisor of the Delhi Capitals checks the pitch before the start of the match 3 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 24th March 2019 Photo by: Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Sourav Ganguly is facing conflict of interest charges for being the advisor of the Delhi Capitals while working as CAB chief. Sportzpics

He was later seen in a lengthy discussion with team head coach Ricky Ponting who said at the press conference that they may go for an all pace attack against KKR.

"If we still see a little bit of grass on it tomorrow then we have got some good fast bowling options and they all might play tomorrow," Ponting said.

Ponting also spoke very high of Ganguly and said the former India captain is very passionate about the Delhi franchise.

"We have got very similar ideas and views on the game which has made us work well together. We've always gone on well since our playing days. Since we've retired, we've caught up a couple times a year at least. I've always enjoyed his company.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 21:42:46 IST

