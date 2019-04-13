First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh to miss encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders due to stiff neck

In-form senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has not travelled with the Chennai Super Kings team for their away IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he is recovering from a neck injury.

Press Trust of India, Apr 13, 2019 23:31:05 IST

Kolkata: In-form senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has not travelled with the Chennai Super Kings team for their away IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he is recovering from a neck injury and also attending to family issues.

Harbhajan Singh of the Chennai Superkings during match twelve of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on the 15th April 2018. Photo by: Arjun Singh / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

File image of Harbhajan Singh. Sportzpics

The 38-year-old has been in brilliant form in the current edition getting seven wickets from four games, including two man-of-the-match awards.

"I was supposed to play in Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals but in the morning of the game, I had severe neck pain and had to pull out," Harbhajan told PTI on Saturday.

As he was recovering from the neck pain, both his wife and daughter fell ill and he decided against travelling to Kolkata.

"Both my wife and daughter are not keeping well. I am in Mumbai taking care of my family. Once they get well, I will join the team back," said Harbhajan.

If all goes well, Harbhajan might join the team for their ninth game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17 April or for the match against RCB on 21 April.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 23:31:05 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, CSK, CSK Vs KKR, Harbhajan Singh, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, KKR

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all