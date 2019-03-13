First Cricket
IPL 2019: KKR CEO Venky Mysore hopeful of team's home games taking place at Eden Gardens despite elections

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore is hopeful that the franchise will able to play most of their home games at the Eden Gardens despite seven-phase polling in West Bengal during the upcoming general elections.

Press Trust of India, Mar 13, 2019 19:33:31 IST

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore is hopeful that the franchise will able to play most of their home games at the Eden Gardens despite seven-phase polling in West Bengal during the upcoming general elections.

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore. Sportzpics

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore. Sportzpics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on 23 March and end on 12 May while the general elections are slated to be held in seven phases between 11 April and 19 May.

Since West Bengal will have elections in all seven phases, 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May, there is a possibility that some of KKR's matches may be shifted to neutral venues.

As per the two-week schedule, KKR are playing two home games vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (24 March) and Kings XI Punjab (27 March) and two away games against Delhi Capitals (30 March) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (5 April).

"We have had some good meetings with the concerned authorities today, so fingers crossed. We are waiting for some clarification. I think they (authorities) are very keen to make sure that we play in Eden. If all goes well, we will play our home games here only," Mysore told reporters at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

"Now that the date of the elections have come out, the authorities are taking a hard look at how they can ensure we play as many as possible matches in Kolkata," Mysore said.

However, if security deployment becomes an issue during the polls, there are back-up plans in place, said Mysore.

"In case we cannot play at the Eden, then we have a plan B and plan C ready. We had a meeting today. Let's see. All our fans as well as the team wants us play at the Eden," Mysore reiterated.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 19:33:31 IST

