IPL 2019: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik says focus is on T20 league, doesn't want to think about World Cup
Dinesh Karthik is still in contention for a spot in India's 2019 World Cup squad but the KKR captain said he is right now only focused on doing well for his side in IPL.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs Bangalore Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PHI Vs PNG Match Abandoned
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PHI Vanuatu beat Philippines by 63 runs
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs PHI Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 24th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs DC - Mar 24th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE score, CSK vs RCB at Chennai: Shimron Hetmyer departs as Bangalore continue to slide
-
Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarakhand points to officials’ connivance, raises alarm
-
BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of a new order, passing of old guard
-
IPL 2019: How the cricket extravaganza is likely to affect Tamil cinema in an already disappointing year
-
Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international routes; only one-third of its 119 fleet operational
-
Robert Mueller concludes inquiry into Donald Trump-Russia collusion, submits report to attorney general: What happens next?
-
Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus of a new exhibition of paintings, letters
-
Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian culture
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Sluggish India get job done against defensive Japan, but tougher challenges lie ahead
-
लोहिया पर ब्लॉग लिखकर पीएम मोदी ने साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना, बताया महामिलावटी गठबंधन
-
सैम पित्रोदा ने दी सफाई, कहा- मेरे बयान पर पीएम और उनके मंत्रियों ने झूठ बोला
-
बिहारः NDA ने घोषित की अपने उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट, शाहनवाज-शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का टिकट कटा
-
Loksabha Elections 2019: बीजेपी ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी लिस्ट, संबित पात्रा को पुरी से टिकट
-
Loksabha Elections 2019: कांग्रेस की सातवीं लिस्ट जारी, राज बब्बर को फतेहपुर सीकरी से मिला टिकट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Kolkata: A good outing in the Indian Premier League may help him grab a spot in India's World Cup team but Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik on Saturday said he was not thinking much about the 50-over showpiece but rather focussing on the T20 tournament.
The veteran from Tamil Nadu found himself out of favour as the national selectors preferred a much younger Rishabh Pant for the reserve wicketkeeper's slot in the final five ODIs, played against Australia at home, before the World Cup.
Dinesh Karthik and Jacques Kallis during a training session for KKR. Twitter @KKRiders
Pant, however, failed to deliver in the series against Australia which India lost 2-3 and that brought Karthik back into the contention for the World Cup which begins on May 30 with his rich experience and the ability to play the finisher's role in crunch situations.
"The lesser I think about the World Cup, the better for me. Every IPL is important for a player like me. This year's IPL is also important like every year's," Karthik told reporters on the eve of KKR's opening IPL fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
"The most important thing for me is to do well for KKR and the team to do well. I am sure the World Cup will take care of itself for me," said the 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman.
Asked whether he would look to play the finisher's role for his side, Karthik said: "It depends on the situation. There are a lot of games last year where I ended up batting in the 17th over. Having experience is good, if I get an opportunity to play more overs, that will be a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills."
KKR will open their campaign against the team which had eliminated them in the second qualifier last time with Rashid Khan emerging as the man of the match with a 10-ball 34 not out and with tidy figures of 3/19 while bowling.
"He is special bowler in T20s. We will do our best to tackle him within the game plan that we have," Karthik said about Rashid.
"I think having said that, they have a very good bowling attack and it's going to be a very interesting game with two good teams playing against each other."
Karthik was all praise for the Eden Gardens pitch.
"The soil has changed a bit and that has provided a lot more pace and bounce. That's something we have enjoyed as a team and we have embraced it," he said.
"It's one of the better wickets going around with lot of pace and bounce. Credit to the curator and Dada (Sourav Ganguly) for having such a sporting wicket throughout the year.
Updated Date:
Mar 23, 2019 19:59:55 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson a doubtful starter for SRH's opening match against KKR, says coach Tom Moody
Windies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite says West Indies are confident they can win 2019 World Cup
IPL 2019 online tickets, venues, teams, and everything else you need to know