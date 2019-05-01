Kings XI Punjab's Varun Chakravarthy was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after the spinner failed to recover from an injury.

The Tamil Nadu player has been on the sidelines for the most part of this IPL campaign due to a finger injury. A leg-spinner, Chakravarthy played just one match during the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders in March, returning with figures of 1/35.

He was injured during KXIP's visit to Chennai last month which sidelined him for a few weeks.

"While the team was hopeful that Chakravarthy would return for the final few games of the campaign, his recovery, however, has not been sufficient. The 27-year-old will return home as a result. KXIP wishes him a speedy recovery and the very best for the rest of the year," KXIP said in a media release.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps