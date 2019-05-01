First Cricket
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of IPL

Kings XI Punjab's Varun Chakravarthy was on Wednesday ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after the spinner failed to recover from an injury.

Press Trust of India, May 01, 2019 16:11:25 IST

The Tamil Nadu player has been on the sidelines for the most part of this IPL campaign due to a finger injury. A leg-spinner, Chakravarthy played just one match during the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders in March, returning with figures of 1/35.

He was injured during KXIP's visit to Chennai last month which sidelined him for a few weeks.

"While the team was hopeful that Chakravarthy would return for the final few games of the campaign, his recovery, however, has not been sufficient. The 27-year-old will return home as a result. KXIP wishes him a speedy recovery and the very best for the rest of the year," KXIP said in a media release.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 16:11:25 IST

