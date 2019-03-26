First Cricket
IPL 2019: Kevin Pietersen says R Ashwin's 'Mankading' incident involving Jos Buttler will be talked about for long time

Kings XI Punjab captain Ashwin, in a match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, 'Mankaded' rival batsman Jos Buttler, triggering a debate on 'spirit of the game'.

Press Trust of India, Mar 26, 2019 21:05:56 IST

Mumbai: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen says senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will not be talked about favourably by many people for his controversial 'Mankading' dismissal in an IPL match.

File image of Kevin Pietersen. Reuters

In a first in 12 editions of the IPL, Ashwin ran out a rampaging Buttler, who was at the non-strikers' end, during his delivery stride in the 13th over, an action popularly known as 'Mankading'.

The mode of dismissal is permissible as per ICC Rule 41.16 of playing conditions, according to which there is no need to warn the batsman as was the case in earlier times.

Buttler was going strong at 69 off 43 balls and Rajasthan steady at 108-1 while chasing 185 but the dismissal proved to be a game-changer and Kings XI eventually defeated the Royals by 14 runs.

Pietersen said Ashwin will be talked about for a long time for his controversial act.

"I don't see many talking favourably about what happened, leaving it up to him and leaving it up to the individual. He (Ashiwn) is always going to be liable with it now because it is such a big topic and it is going to be talked about for a long time," Pietersen said on the Star Sports Select Dugout show.

The former England batsman, who scored 8181 runs from 104 Tests between 2005 and 2014, was not direct on his comments but he did say that he would not want to be Ashwin under these circumstances.

"I'll put it this way, I don't want to be that player, that was talked about in that circumstances," said the 38-year-old Pietersen.

