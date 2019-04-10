First Cricket
IPL 2019: Kane Williamson and Khaleel Ahmed to be fit for Sunrisers Hyderabad's home game against Delhi Capitals

Williamson's return can prove to a blessing in disguise for the team, as SRH have been struggling with middle-order batting issues in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Asian News International, Apr 10, 2019 16:19:55 IST

Dubai: Tom Moody, the former Australian cricketer and current Sunrisers Hyderabad coach on Tuesday confirmed that both Kane Williamson (New Zealand cricket captain) and Khaleel Ahmed (Indian fast-bowler) will be fit for their next match against Delhi Capitals.

Moody, the coach posted on Twitter to give the updates on these players.

Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during match twenty of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on the 22nd April 2018. Photo by: Prashant Bhoot / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

File image of Kane Williamson. Sportzpics

"Yes, Kane will be fit for our next match!, as will Khaleel," Moody posted on his Twitter account.

SRH lost back to back matches against Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, and the loss was a result of poor batting performances.

While the openers, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been in tremendous form in the tournament, the middle-order batsmen have failed to rise to the occasion. Meanwhile, the addition of Khaleel will give bowling depth to SRH, as they have been struggling with poor bowling in the death overs.

SRH have played six matches so far in this year's edition of the IPL and they have recorded 3 wins and 3 losses. The team is currently placed on the fourth position in the league standings.

SRH next takes on Delhi Capitals on April 14 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

