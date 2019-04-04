First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MUM Vs CHE
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL | Match 14 Apr 02, 2019
RAJ Vs BLR
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
IPL Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Jos Buttler seeks clarity on 'Mankading' law; says grey area over a bowler releasing the ball creates confusion

Jos Buttler has broken his silence after falling victim to a controversial 'Mankad' dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL), calling for clarity in the laws of the game.

Agence France-Presse, Apr 04, 2019 17:38:02 IST

London: Jos Buttler has broken his silence after falling victim to a controversial 'Mankad' dismissal in the Indian Premier League (IPL), calling for clarity in the laws of the game.

The England batsman, playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, was run out for 69 on 25 March by Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin as he backed up.

The method of dismissal, named after former India player Vinoo Mankad, is legal but is seen by many as going against the game's values, unless the batsman has been warned first.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler argue after the latter gets 'Mankaded'. Sportzpics

Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Jos Buttler argue after the latter gets 'Mankaded'. Sportzpics

The incident was particularly contentious as Buttler was still in his crease when Ashwin arrived, only for the bowler to pull out of his action and wait for him to step forward before whipping off the bails

"At the time, I was really disappointed with it. I didn't like the style of it," Buttler told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.

The hard-hitting batsman was also a victim of the unusual dismissal at the hands of Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake while playing for England at Edgbaston in 2014.

The 28-year-old was dismissed for scores of just five and six in his subsequent two matches but returned to form on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Banglaore, smashing 59 runs off 43 balls.

"What was more disappointing is that suddenly over the next two games I found myself being really conscious of it and it is quite distracting," Buttler said.

"That is why it was nice to get some runs in the win and get back to thinking about batting and not worrying about how I back up at the non-striker's end."

"I think if you look at the footage, probably the wrong decision was made because at the time he was expected to release the ball I was in my crease," he added.

Buttler told ESPNcricinfo: "Of course, a 'Mankading' has to be in the laws of the game, because a batsman can't just run halfway down the pitch trying to get a headstart."

"But I do think, the way the law is written, there is a bit of a grey area in that saying 'when a bowler is expected to release the ball'. That is a bit of a wishy-washy statement."

Cricket's lawmakers, the MCC, have previously said the incident was "not within the spirit of the game".

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 17:38:02 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, Jos Buttler, Mankaded, Mankading, Ravichandran Ashwin, Royal Challengers Banglaore, RR Vs KXIP, Sachithra Senanayake

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all