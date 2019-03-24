IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah suffers injury scare during Mumbai Indians match against Delhi Capitals
Jasprit Bumrah was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings in the Indian Premier League.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Mumbai Vs DC Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 10 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs BLR Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Imran Khan can fulfill promise of Lahore Resolution by decimating terrorists bleeding Pakistan dry
-
Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seats is poor tactic that may backfire
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after freeing last pocket held by militants
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi proves tide turning for female filmmakers
-
Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwart financial frauds
-
Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, eastern regions leaves behind elderly
-
As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to adapt to the digital era?
-
Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India choke in fourth quarter to gift South Korea a point in rain-marred clash
-
Loksabha Election 2019: एसपी की 40 स्टार कैंडिडेट्स की लिस्ट जारी, मुलायम सिंह का नाम नहीं
-
Loksabha Election 2019: CPI की टिकट पर बेगूसराय से चुनाव लड़ेंगे कन्हैया कुमार, तैयारी जोरो पर
-
आज से शुरू होगी बीजेपी की विजय संकल्प सभा, 500 जगहों पर रैलियों का होगा आयोजन
-
स्मृति ईरानी ने ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी का उड़ाया मजाक, कांग्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब
-
लोहिया पर ब्लॉग लिखकर पीएम मोदी ने साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना, बताया महामिलावटी गठबंधन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3096
|119
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury during the IPL game here on Sunday, needing the help of Mumbai Indians physio to laboriously walk back to the dugout, a development that will keep the World Cup-bound Indian team on tenterhooks.
Having been at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant's brutal onslaught, Bumrah was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings in the Indian Premier League.
Pant hit the ball back to Bumrah, who dived to his left in his follow-through to stop it. Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time.
The Mumbai Indians physio came out and trudged him off the field even as the pace spearhead seemed to be in pain.
An update on Bumrah is expected during the post-match press conference.
However, commentator and former Indian cricket Sanjay Manjrekar was reportedly heard on television during MI's innings saying that the bowler is fine.
Updated Date:
Mar 24, 2019 23:28:48 IST
Also See
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, MI vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019, MI vs DC Match Preview: Workload management of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah in focus as Mumbai take on Delhi
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma's form, steely nerves pivotal to Mumbai Indians transforming bumpy ride into smooth travel