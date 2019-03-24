First Cricket
IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah suffers injury scare during Mumbai Indians match against Delhi Capitals

Jasprit Bumrah was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings in the Indian Premier League.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 24, 2019 23:17:51 IST

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury during the IPL game here on Sunday, needing the help of Mumbai Indians physio to laboriously walk back to the dugout, a development that will keep the World Cup-bound Indian team on tenterhooks.

Having been at the receiving end of Rishabh Pant's brutal onslaught, Bumrah was seen clutching his left-shoulder area after he dived to save the ball on the final delivery of Delhi Capitals innings in the Indian Premier League.

Pant hit the ball back to Bumrah, who dived to his left in his follow-through to stop it. Bumrah is an important cog in the wheel for the Indian team heading to the United Kingdom in two months' time.

The Mumbai Indians physio came out and trudged him off the field even as the pace spearhead seemed to be in pain.

An update on Bumrah is expected during the post-match press conference.

However, commentator and former Indian cricket Sanjay Manjrekar was reportedly heard on television during MI's innings saying that the bowler is fine.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: Mar 24, 2019 23:28:48 IST

