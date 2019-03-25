Mumbai: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looks on track to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, an official said Monday.

A vital cog in India's World Cup plans, Bumrah, playing for the Mumbai Indians, landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding on Sunday evening, causing concern in the Indian camp.

The national team relies heavily on Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the world's best bowler in death overs.

The Gujarat pacer did not come out to bat in Sunday's match, which added to the concerns about his injury.

"He (Bumrah) looks fine. Last night after the match he was seen moving his hand without any stress," a source said when asked about Bumrah's injury status.

The Mumbai Indians physiotherapist Nitin Patel was still assessing him.

Bumrah has "recovered well", the Mumbai Indians team management had said last night.

Mumbai Indians' next match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 28 March.