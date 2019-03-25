First Cricket
IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah looks fine, moving his hand without any stress, says Mumbai Indians official

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looks on track to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, an official said Monday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 25, 2019 20:06:12 IST

Mumbai: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looks on track to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, an official said Monday.

Jasprit Bumrah had suffered an injury scare on his left shoulder during the MI-DC game at the Wankhede. Sportzpics

Jasprit Bumrah hurt his left shoulder during the MI-DC match at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

A vital cog in India's World Cup plans, Bumrah, playing for the Mumbai Indians, landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding on Sunday evening, causing concern in the Indian camp.

The national team relies heavily on Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the world's best bowler in death overs.

The Gujarat pacer did not come out to bat in Sunday's match, which added to the concerns about his injury.

"He (Bumrah) looks fine. Last night after the match he was seen moving his hand without any stress," a source said when asked about Bumrah's injury status.

The Mumbai Indians physiotherapist Nitin Patel was still assessing him.

Bumrah has "recovered well", the Mumbai Indians team management had said last night.

Mumbai Indians' next match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 28 March.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 20:08:02 IST

