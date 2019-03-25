IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah looks fine, moving his hand without any stress, says Mumbai Indians official
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looks on track to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, an official said Monday.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs Punjab Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE score, RR vs KXIP Match at Jaipur: Dhawal Kulkarni removes KL Rahul early
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, seasonal migration to Punjab only hope of livelihood
-
In Manipur, repealing AFSPA takes a backseat as political leaders shift focus to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't hold water in times when content is the king
-
Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between president, Russia; Senators demand release of full report
-
Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict cash-strapped airline's performance over one and half decade
-
Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider trading case was 'not being there for family'
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thriller; World Cup finalists Croatia stumble
-
गरीबी हटाने के नाम पर कांग्रेस राजनीति कर रही है: अरुण जेटली
-
सुधार से खुद को अलग नहीं रख सकता चुनाव आयोग: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
जेट एयरवेज को मिली 1500 करोड़ रुपए की फंडिंग, चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल का इस्तीफा
-
राहुल का चुनावी मास्टरस्ट्रोक, कहा- जीते तो गरीबों के खाते में डालेंगे 72 हजार रुपए सालाना
-
Loksabha Election 2019: UP में कांग्रेस को फिर से स्थापित करने के लिए 'ब्राह्मण' पर ही दांव क्यों लगाना चाहती हैं प्रियंका
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah looks on track to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals, an official said Monday.
Jasprit Bumrah hurt his left shoulder during the MI-DC match at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics
A vital cog in India's World Cup plans, Bumrah, playing for the Mumbai Indians, landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding on Sunday evening, causing concern in the Indian camp.
The national team relies heavily on Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the world's best bowler in death overs.
The Gujarat pacer did not come out to bat in Sunday's match, which added to the concerns about his injury.
"He (Bumrah) looks fine. Last night after the match he was seen moving his hand without any stress," a source said when asked about Bumrah's injury status.
The Mumbai Indians physiotherapist Nitin Patel was still assessing him.
Bumrah has "recovered well", the Mumbai Indians team management had said last night.
Mumbai Indians' next match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 28 March.
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 20:08:02 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah has 'recovered well' after hurting shoulder, says Mumbai team management
IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Rishabh Pant wins the Jasprit Bumrah battle to form centerpiece of Delhi Capitals’ brilliant start
IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma's form, steely nerves pivotal to Mumbai Indians transforming bumpy ride into smooth travel