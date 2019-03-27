First Cricket
IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah has recovered well, still being assessed, say Mumbai Indians team management

The condition of Jasprit Bumrah's injured shoulder has certainly improved but there is still no certainty over India's international's participation in Mumbai Indians' next IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Press Trust of India, Mar 27, 2019 21:46:07 IST

The condition of Jasprit Bumrah's injured shoulder has certainly improved but there is still no certainty over India's international's participation in Mumbai Indians' next IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"As we all know, Bumrah was out there yesterday warming up and took a few catches. He has recovered well today and looks fit," a member from Mumbai Indians' management told reporters at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during the MI-DC match. Sportzpics

Jasprit Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder during the MI-DC match. Sportzpics

"He will be assessed after today's (training) session," the official added.

Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets to the top-order batsmen for some time. On Tuesday, he ran along with his team-mates for nearly 20 minutes and participated in a catching drill but did not bowl. He did some catching practice and looked comfortable.

He had suffered an injury on his left shoulder after he landed awkwardly while fielding during Sunday's IPL contest against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Quinton De Kock said Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world.

"Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the world. I am sure Bumrah is going to come back strong. You know he is one of the best death bowlers in the world," he added.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 21:46:07 IST

