IPL 2019: Injury blow for Chennai Super Kings as hamstring tear rules out Dwayne Bravo for two weeks

Bravo, 35, sustained the injury during CSK's 37-run loss to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Besides being a useful middle-order batsman, the Trinidad cricketer is CSK's bowling's trump card in death overs, his recent struggles with form notwithstanding.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 05, 2019 20:28:13 IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received an injury jolt on Friday as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of action for two weeks following a Grade 1 hamstring tear. CSK, currently ranked third on the points table after three wins in four games, will host second-placed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in first of Saturday's doubleheader.

Besides being a useful middle-order batsman, the Trinidad cricketer is CSK's bowling trump card in death overs, his recent struggles with form notwithstanding.

Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for two weeks. Sportzpics

Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out for two weeks. Sportzpics

CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed the news. "It's going to cause a little bit of rejigging of the team but I am sure we are going to be able to put together a very strong team. It's a big loss but we have had these challenges in the past. Let's hope we can do this again," said Hussey.

"I am sure MS (Dhoni) and (Stephen) Fleming will be looking at Scott Kuggeleijn and assessing his death bowling skills. We've got Shardul [Thakur]. Mohit [Sharma] can bowl at the death as well. It's about assessing the conditions. If it's turning, I think one of the spinners can bowl at the death. I am sure there will be a lot of strategic thinking and it's a key area of the game," he added.

CSK had already been hit by withdrawals — forced as well as unforced — just two weeks into the competition. South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out before the start of the tournament while England's left-arm pacer David Willey opted out due to the birth of his second child. New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn was roped in as Ngidi's replacement last week.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 20:28:13 IST

