First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 26 Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
UAE in ZIM | 2nd ODI Apr 12, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
IPL Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
UAE in ZIM Apr 14, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Imran Tahir avoids commenting on MS Dhoni's controversial on-field behaviour, says CSK captain is 'great inspiration'

In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni uncharacteristically lost his cool and rushed on to the field to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe's flip-flop on a no ball.

Press Trust of India, Apr 13, 2019 17:07:38 IST

Kolkata: Captain cool MS Dhoni may have been in the eye of criticism for his on-field behaviour recently but for his Chennai Super Kings teammate Imran Tahir, the former India captain remains "a great inspiration".

In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni uncharacteristically lost his cool and rushed on to the field to challenge umpire Ulhas Gandhe's flip-flop on a no ball.

CSK MS Dhoni storms to the ground in the final over after a confusion over a no-ball between the two umpires. Sportzpics

CSK MS Dhoni storms to the ground in the final over against Rajasthan Royals after a confusion over a no-ball between the two umpires. Sportzpics

Former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup-winning captain who escaped a ban and was let off with a fine of 50 per cent of his match fee.

Talking to reporters at the Kolkata leg launch of Dhoni's global cricket academy, the South African predictably sidestepped on the issue.

"He is a great inspiration for everyone, a great leader and a human being. He is always there to help. That's what motivates me to join the academy to help the kids," Tahir said at the launch, avoiding any questions on the issue.

"Even though I have not announced myself globally as part of the MSD Academy, after the World Cup I am free. Even if I have to come to India or go to any place to help the academy, I am willing to do it. I am always there to help the youngsters whenever I can," said Tahir.

The MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Kolkata, which has two centres Singapore and one in Dubai, is the 17th branch and first in a metro city in India.

The trial is currently on in the age group of seven to 19 for Kolkata centre which will come up in May in Salt Lake. They also have plans to bring up a centre in Basirhat.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 17:07:38 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, CSK, CSK V RR, Imran Tahir, IPL 2019, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni, MSD, Rajasthan Royals, Ulhas Gandhe

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all