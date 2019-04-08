First Cricket
IPL 2019: 'If India are smart they should rest Virat Kohli now for World Cup,' says Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels giving Virat Kohli some time off before the World Cup 2019 will be a good decision.

Press Trust of India, Apr 08, 2019 20:01:18 IST

New Delhi: It's time that India skipper Virat Kohli, enduring a win-less streak in the ongoing IPL, is rested till the World Cup says former England skipper Michael Vaughan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only team to not have won a single contest this season. They have lost six straight matches and need a miracle to make it to the knockout stage.

Vaughan feels giving Kohli some time off before the big event will be a good decision.

"If India are smart they rest @imVkohli now for the World Cup Give him some time off before the big event #IPL2019," Vaughan wrote on his twitter handle.

RCB needs to win all their remaining eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the Play-offs.

India will open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 20:01:18 IST

Tags : ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RCB, Michael Vaughan, RCB, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019

