With the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway, T20 cricket madness has engulfed the whole nation.
Evenings during the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league are all about catching the action live on TV, digital platforms. The lucky ones from the cities having their own IPL sides often make it to the stadium to experience the madness. However, there are many who miss out on the action due to their busy schedule and involvement in other activities.
For this group of people, an ingenious cab driver has come up with a unique idea to stay in touch with the game. A taxi in Telangana's Hyderabad was spotted with a digital IPL scoreboard on its rooftop, according to a Reddit user.
Impressed by the idea of the cab driver, ICC also shared the pic through its official handle on Twitter, which obviously led to some exciting reactions.
Updated Date:
Apr 08, 2019 21:17:59 IST
