First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 21 Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 20 Apr 07, 2019
RCB vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
UAE in ZIM Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Hyderabad taxi displaying live IPL score on its rooftop gets ICC talking

A taxi in Telangana's Hyderabad was spotted with a digital IPL scoreboard on its rooftop

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 08, 2019 21:17:59 IST

With the 12th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) underway, T20 cricket madness has engulfed the whole nation.

Evenings during the 2019 edition of the cash-rich league are all about catching the action live on TV, digital platforms. The lucky ones from the cities having their own IPL sides often make it to the stadium to experience the madness. However, there are many who miss out on the action due to their busy schedule and involvement in other activities.

For this group of people, an ingenious cab driver has come up with a unique idea to stay in touch with the game. A taxi in Telangana's Hyderabad was spotted with a digital IPL scoreboard on its rooftop, according to a Reddit user.

Live IPL score on a taxi in Hyderabad from r/india

Impressed by the idea of the cab driver, ICC also shared the pic through its official handle on Twitter, which obviously led to some exciting reactions.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 21:17:59 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hyderabad, ICC, Indian Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Kolkata
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Hyderabad
 5 3 2 0 6
4
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
5
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Punjab
 5 3 2 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all