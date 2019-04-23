First Cricket
IPL 2019: Hyderabad to host final on 12 May instead of Chennai due to closed stands issue at Chepauk

Hyderabad only got the IPL 2019 final and not the Eliminator or Qualifier because of the general elections in the Cyber city on 6,8 amd 10 May.

Press Trust of India, Apr 23, 2019 00:10:31 IST

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League final scheduled for 12 May was on Monday shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) failed to get requisite permission from the government to open the three closed stands.

While the Chennai Super Kings still have a chance to play Qualifier 1 at home if they finish among the top two teams in the league but the Eliminator (8 May) and Qualifier 2 (10 May) has been shifted to Visakhapatnam.

The coveted IPL Trophy. Image: Twitter

A view of the IPL trophy. Twitter/@IPL

"We had to shift the matches from Chennai to Hyderabad after TNCA intimated us that they have not procured the requisite permission to open the three stands I, J and K," Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI on Monday.

"Since the gate sales of the knock-out matches is BCCI's prerogative, we had to take a call. We would be having two knock-out matches in Vizag," he added.

The three stands make up for more than 12,000 tickets and BCCI would have lost out on a few crores of gate money.

The stands have remained closed since 2012 save one international match between India and Pakistan when an exception was made.

Asked if all the knock-out matches' ticket sales are BCCI's prerogative, why was Qualifier 1 allotted to Chennai, Rai reasoned: "CSK, by virtue of being defending champions, were allotted the Qualifier 1 and final. Now if they finish in top two, you cannot take away all the games. They deserve to get at least one of the knock-out games."

Hyderabad only got the final and not the Eliminator or Qualifier because of the general elections in the Cyber city on 6,8 amd 10 May.

The first three-team mini women's IPL will be held from 6-10 May in Jaipur with a new team Velocity being added to the existing Trailblazers and Supernovas.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 00:11:08 IST

