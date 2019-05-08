First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
PAK in ENG May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Oval, London
IPL May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: How to decode Rashid Khan? Why Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers failed against Shreyas Gopal? Star Sports Select DugOut experts Anil Kumble and Brian Lara explain

How to decode Rashid Khan? Why Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers failed against Shreyas Gopal? Star Sports Select DugOut experts Anil Kumble and Brian Lara explain

FirstCricket Staff, May 08, 2019 15:13:45 IST

Former India captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble decodes how Sunrisers Hyderabad leggie Rashid Khan goes about bowling his leg-spinners and googlies. At Star Sports Select DugOut, Kumble said that batsmen need to watch out Rashid's run-up to the point of delivery.

File picture of Rashid Khan. AFP

File picture of Rashid Khan. AFP

Kumble says, "If you look at the wrist position it is more like a toppy at the time of him delivering. Whereas for the googly he holds the ball like a seamer and that’s the giveaway. But that again is very tight for the batsmen. If you look at the googly, he uses these particular fingers with the support of the middle finger. So, if you look at the grip it is very classical like a leg break bowler for the googly, it's similar as well. So, these are things for a spinner with which you can play around. Either you hold it with the seam like a fast bowler or across the seam.

The giveaway for the batsmen is probably a couple of steps before he is running in. If you look at the googly it is more like a fast bowler. He loads up like a fast bowler and that’s what the batsmen should be looking out for," added Kumble.

While Kumble deciphered the art of Rashid Khan's spin bowling, West Indies legend Brian Lara explained why Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers continuously failed against Rajasthan Royals spinner Shreyas Gopal.

Lara said that every time the two batsmen found themselves in no man's land, that is when the batsman is not able to reach the pitch of the ball, they continued with the aggressive shot or to say in other words, they felt playing an aggressive shot could be the best option and that was their undoing.

Lara said, "If I cannot get to the pitch of the ball and I am left to no man’s land then I tend to smother the spin and cover the entire ball. What I believe is that Kohli and De Villiers who have been struggling with spin are found in no man’s land and are still playing aggressive shots, crash the gate and you can see de Villiers going to the backfoot and is cramped for space. They get caught and bowled or LBW. They got to use their feet or hang back and smother to tackle this."

The Select Dugout, is a bespoke feed that brings fans closer to the game with deeper fan engagement and detailed analytical and predictive commentary; peppered with demos by experts on Star Sports Select 1 SD + HD. Tune in to get more of such insights on every IPL match day

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 15:13:45 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Anil Kumble, Brian Lara, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 RCB, IPL 2019 RR, IPL 2019 SRH, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Gopal, Star Sports Select Dugout, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all