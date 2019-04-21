First Cricket
IPL 2019 Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer guides Delhi to five-wicket win

Date: Sunday, 21 April, 2019 00:19 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 37 Match Result Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets

163/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.15
Fours
13
Sixes
8
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Harpreet Brar not out 20 12 2 1
Hardus Viljoen not out 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ishant Sharma 4 0 29 0
Sandeep Lamichhane 4 0 40 3
166/5
Overs
19.4
R/R
8.56
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer (C) not out 58 49 5 1
Sherfane Rutherford not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammed Shami 4 0 21 1
Sam Curran 3.4 0 34 0

Delhi Capitals VS Kings XI Punjab IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That's the end of the first double-header of the weekend and we had two mouth-watering contests today. In the first match, Rajasthan beat Mumbai Indians in the last-over finish. And then, DC beat KXIP in the evening match to collect two more points and move closer to the last-4 spot. 

    We will catch you tomorrow again. In the afternoon match, SRH play KKR at Hyderabad and then RCB host CSK at M Chinnaswamy stadium. See you tomorrow. For now, good night and good bye. 

  • Shreyas Iyer, DC captain: Satisfying win after losing 3 home games. we recovered really well. Shikhar got a good start. Was not an easy wicket to chase. Pitch isn't suitable for the kind of batsmen we have in the team. Important for us to finish the game. Today I took on the responsibility. Lamichhane is a confident lad. Amit Mishra helps him with his experience. Dhawan is giving us brilliant starts. Today we got 60 in first 6 overs and it gave us momentum. I just want to continue this run in future matches. 

  • Ravi Ashwin, KXIP skipper: I thought it was just below par. It was quite hard to hit off the spinners. Lost too many wickets in the middle. Someone like Mujeeb is a very important player for us, and its quite unfortunate. We've got quite a few talents in the dressing room we can back. Unfortunately, we didn't have the runs on the board today. I thought we were giving one or two of those soft boundaries every now and then. Credit to Shreyas Iyer. He held his nerve. (On Brar) He's someone who's come a long way. Gives us quite a few options moving forward in the tournament. We need to catch the momentum now. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is also first win for DC against KXIP in five matches.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Delhi’s second victory at home from five matches this season. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    DC vs KXIP Expert's Voice

    Delhi Capitals are making a habit of this sort of sudden middle-order collapses during a run-chase. However, in the end they have finished at the right side tonight. And the bulk of the credit for this triumph needs to be given to their skipper Iyer, who has batted with utmost sensibility to collect crucial two points from this fixture. In hindsight, KXIP bowlers showed tremendous fighting spirits to drag the game till the last over, despite being handicapped by the dew for the major part of their bowling effort. 

  • DC Score Latest Updates
     

    FOUR!

    GAME OVER! DC win by 5 wickets. Short ball from Curran, and Iyer heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region, there was no one there and the ball touched the ropes. Huge relief in DC camp as they finally hold their nerve and win a close battle. 

  • Ball 3: Curran to Iyer, fuller in length and Iyer smashes it to deep cover, does not connect well and it goes to Mandeep on a couple of bounce. 2 runs. 2 needed off 3 now. 

  • Ball 2: Curran to Rutherford, fuller in length and the left-handed batsman smashes it to long-off boundary, four saved. Just 1. 4 needed off 4 balls. 

     

  • Last over, Ball 1: Curran to Iyer, just 1 run as he hits the ball to deep mid-wicket and runs a single. 5 needed off 5

  • After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 158/5 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 51 , Sherfane Rutherford 1)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Wait a minute, here. Two wickets in the over. First Ingram, who was cleaned up by a perfect yorker by Shami and then a suicidal run-out. Brain fade really from DC. 6 needed off 6. Who will win this one?

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    OUT! What are you doing, DC? Axar flicks the ball to the leg side and runs single and then realises there is one more in this, comes back but collided with Shami on return, it breaks his momentum and by the time he returned, throw had reached the striker's end. Rahul took the bails off. Bizarre scenes. Axar run out (Agarwal/Rahul) 1(1)

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    OUT! Ingram has been cleaned up by Shami, Ingram danced down the track but Shami bowled the perfect yorker and it uprooted his middle stump. Brilliant ball from Shami to get rid of him. Ingram b Shami 19(9)

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    Fifty for Iyer. Hits the ball to the leg side, takes a single and completes a fifty, a well-deserved one but the job is not over yet. 

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 154/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 49 , Colin Ingram 19)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Viljoen's over has put DC in command now. Three fours in the over by Ingram and the tricky equation is now an easy one. Huge relief in the Delhi camp after those boundaries. Delhi Capitals need 10 runs in 12 balls

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Fantastic stroke from Ingram, holds his head still, and then, hits it through the covers for a boundary in the deep. 

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR!  Senisble stroke from Ingram, short ball, on the hips and Ingram svivels it to deep backward square leg for a boundary. Inch closer to victory. 

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Lucky and much-needed four, fullish from Viljoen, targeting the off-stump, Ingram opens the blade and pierces it between the backward point fielder and short third man. 

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 141/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 48 , Colin Ingram 7)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Ingram and Iyer dealing in singles. However, both batsmen have shown a keen interest to play an attacking shot. Just 5 came in the third Shami over. Delhi Capitals need 23 runs in 18 balls. Is there a twist left in the match?

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    DC vs KXIP Expert's Voice


    Reckless batting this by Rishabh Pant. Why on earth he attempted that shot when the asking rate is just 7.5? Being a senior batsman in team, he should have approached his innings more responsibly. Perhaps, it is the careless attitude of Pant as a batsman, which went against him in World Cup selection meeting. 

    Meanwhile, Punjab are back in the game and they can get Iyer out now, Delhi may collapse once again.

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 136/3 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 46 , Colin Ingram 5)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Pant perishes. Yet again, he has gone down playing one shot too many. All that he needed was rotate strike. Punjab were beginning to lose grip on the game but now they sense a comeback again. Delhi Capitals need 28 runs in 24 balls

    Full Scorecard

    FOUR! In the arc for Ingram, who is new man at the crease, swings his bat and gets a boundary near the long-on region. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    OUT! Pant is gone. Nothing shot from him. Very, very irresponsible from the young wicket-keeper batsman. Tries to clear the boundary at deep mid-wicket, ball takes leading edge and flies to the deep backward square leg and Curran takes a safe catch. Pant c Sam Curran b Viljoen 6(7) 

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 128/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Two boundaries in the over and KXIP are in a fix here. The match is quickly racing away from their hands. 36 in 30 balls is an easy chase from here. But you just don't know wiwth Delhi. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Room given to Iyer by Curran and he hits it to deep backwar point to collect the second boundary of the over. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    DC vs KXIP Expert's Voice


    That shot was unnecessary in the context of the match. Dhawan was getting the runs easily with conventional stroke-play. Nevertheless, he has done his job. Despite the wicket Delhi are well ahead in this game. The asking rate is less than 8 and there is enough depth and quality in this batting line-up to cross the finishing line without much fuss.  

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Effort from Gayle, the tall man fell on the ground at short fine leg to stop the deflection from Pant off his hips, but Gayle only pushed it to fine leg trying to stop the ball. 

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 118/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 40 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Alright, Dhawan has been removed and it took a brilliant catch from captain Ashwin to get rid of the Delhi opener. The wicket gives some gleamer of hope to the visitors to make a comeback. They have done it before, getting the job done the last time they played DC. Can they do it again tonight? Delhi Capitals need 46 runs in 36 balls

    Delhpitals need 46 runs in 36 balls
     

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    OUT! That's the end of Dhawan's innings. Short stuff again bowled at him, Dhawan yet again wanted to pull, the ball took the leading edge and went up in the air, Ashwin and Gayle lined themselves to take the catch but a timely call by Ashwin meant he took it safely. 
    Dhawan c Ashwin b Viljoen 56(41) 

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Viljoen comes into the attack, short ball from him and Dhawan pulls it away for a boundary. 

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 111/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 52 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 38)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Four off the first ball of Ashwin but that is not what makes the over the most interesting of the night. It is Ashwin, who warned Dhawan first at the non-striker's end for mankading and then Dhawan twisting and turning in his crease as Ashwin bowled the next ball. Hilarious stuff really. Delhi Capitals need 53 runs in 42 balls

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Ashwin gives flight, Iyer latches on to it, comes down the track and hit him over the head for a four.

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 101/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 51 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 30)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Fifty for Dhawan. What a knock so far. The wet ball and outfield is helping but despite that, the way Dhawan has paced this innings deserves applause. Now, he needs to make sure he bats till the end and guides the team home. 100 also up Dilliwallas. Delhi Capitals need 63 runs in 48 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first player to hit 500-plus fours in IPL.

  • After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 95/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 49 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 27)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    The wet ball is ruining it all for Punjab. Curran bowled almost a beamer to Dhawan, who was on the charge. No-ball called and then Rahul was having an animated discussion with the umpire regarding the wet ball it seems. By the look of it, it seems he wanted it changed but umpire showed him the wrist watch to tell that a lot of time will be lost if they keep changing the ball. DC cruising here in this chase. Delhi Capitals need 69 runs in 54 balls

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    10-overs comparison:

    KXIP : 92/3
    DC : 90/1

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    DC vs KXIP Expert's Voice


    The equation is getting more and more easier for Delhi as we head towards the final 10 overs of the game. Nothing is happening from the turf with the wet ball. It is such a handicapped position for Ashwin and his bowling unit. Perhaps, the skipper should bring back his pacers from both ends and look to break this partnership. 

    In hindsight, Delhi batsmen do not need to do anything fancy here. They have the game covered, like they had last time as well when these two teams met at Mohali. But somehow Delhi managed to lose that game. Tonight, they should show more maturity as a batting unit.

  • After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 90/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 46 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 26)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    M Ashwin continues. He has been bowling well in IPL 2019. But here at Kotla, it is becoming difficult to not only grip the ball but also hold it as it has slipped out of the spinners' hands on a number of occasions. Delhi in total control of things at the moment. Delhi Capitals need 74 runs in 60 balls

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Reverse-sweep this time from Dhawan, does it well, almost hit it from the leg-stump line, and the ball races away for a boundary to wide of third man

  • After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 80/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 40 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 25)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Dhawan and Iyer going strong in the chase. This is a very mature partnership between the two. Fifty-run stand has come up and trouble looms large over Ashwin and Punjab. Delhi Capitals need 84 runs in 66 balls

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR!  Cruel for the bowler, good delivery from Ashwin, takes the outside edge of Iyer's bat and runs through the vacant slip region for a boundary to third man. 

  • After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 72/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 38 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 20)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    A no-ball at the start of the over, a strange one as ball slipped out of M Ashwin's hands and bounced a foot in front from him, it then rolled to the side of the pitch. It was called no-ball by umpire as per the new rules. But a good over overall, 5 off it. 

  • After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 67/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 36 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 18)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Brar continues and a better over from the young man. Just 7 in the over. Got hit for a plenty in the first over by Dhawan but he has managed to keep both the batters quiet in this over. Ashwin would want more dots from his bowlers if not wickets. 

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    DC vs KXIP Expert's Voice


    Dhawan is running away with the game here. The way he is hitting through the line with ease, it seems the dew has taken over. The ball is skidding and coming onto the bat nicely. Punjab bowlers have their task cut out now. 

  • After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 60/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 34 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 13)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    End of six overs and DC have managed a good start. They have lost Shaw alright but have 60 runs on the board. Ashwin gives away 8 runs in his first over. Punjab need a strong comeback. 

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR!  Ashwin into the attack and pitches it short, Dhawan rocks back and pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 

  • After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 52/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 29 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 10)

    DC Score Latest Updates

    Debutant Harpreet Brar comes into the attack and is welcomed by Dhawan with a massive six in the off side. Not a good start in IPL at all with the ball as he has given away two more fours in the over. 17 came in the over. Fifty also up for Delhi. 

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! Brar pitches it short and Iyer rocks back, smashes it through the covers for a boundary. 

  • DC Score Latest Updates

    FOUR! SHOT! Not enough room to cut the incoming ball but Iyer goes for it and cuts it beautifully for a boundary. 

IPL 12 Match 37 DC vs KXIP at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi: GAME OVER! DC win by 5 wickets. Short ball from Curran, and Iyer heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region, there was no one there and the ball touched the ropes. Huge relief in DC camp as they finally hold their nerve and win a close battle.

IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the evening fixture of Saturday's double-header, this being the second meeting between the two sides in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Delhi looked set to cruise to an easy victory in their previous outing against Kings XI at the Mohali, before Rishabh Pant's dismissal sparked a spectacular collapse that saw them lose their last seven wickets for just eight runs. Newcomer Sam Curran collected a hat-trick along the way to seal a 14-run victory for the home team.

What will further bolster KXIP's hopes ahead of the upcoming clash is Delhi's poor record at their home ground so far in the season. Barring a victory in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi have struggled at the Kotla, having lost the other three home matches that have taken place so far, including a 40-run hiding at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday that resulted in them slipping down a place to third in the points table.

KXIP enter the match on the back of a away victory against Rajasthan Royals, beating them by 12 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in an encounter that saw the Kings XI attack restrict the run flow for the opposition batsmen, especially aggressive opener Jos Buttler, and will be the side that will have the mental edge in Saturday's encounter.

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab Full squad:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

