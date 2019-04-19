First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 34 Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya's helicopter shot receives original master MS Dhoni's affirmation

Hardik Pandya has already emulated MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot and the Mumbai Indians all-rounder says the veteran keeper-batsman liked his version of the innovative stroke

Press Trust of India, Apr 19, 2019 15:27:35 IST

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya has already emulated MS Dhoni's signature helicopter shot and the Mumbai Indians all-rounder says the veteran keeper-batsman liked his version of the innovative stroke.

Pandya has looked in ominous form this IPL, scoring 218 runs at a strike rate of 194.64 in nine matches. He used the shot to good effect against speedster Kagiso Rabada in their game against Delhi Capital Thursday night.

The 25-year-old smashed 32 off 15 balls to power Mumbai Indians to 168 for five, a total which Delhi Capitals found too stiff to chase, going down by 40 runs.

Hardik Pandya scored quickfire 37 off 16 to help Mi beat RCB. Sportzpics

Hardik Pandya slamming one down the ground. Sportzpics

His inning comprised two boundaries and three massive sixes, including the helicopter shot – a stroke made famous by Dhoni.

It was in the second ball of the 20th over when Hardik had played that shot, sending a Rabada delivery across the ropes between long-on and deep mid-wicket position.

The all-rounder had played the helicopter shot in front of Dhoni during a game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which Mumbai won by 37 runs at the Wankhede.

"I never thought I would play the helicopter shot in a game. I've been practising that in the nets. I went to Dhoni's room and asked him if he liked my version of the helicopter shot. He said it was good," said Pandya.

Adjudged Man of the Match for his crucial innings, Hardik said he has been hitting the ball well.

"Even I was telling myself that I don't think I've ever hit the ball better. I have been working hard in the nets and it has been coming off well for me," he said.

"I like to keep the basics straight, even in the death if you keep your shape and hope for bowlers to miss, you can hit hard.

"I am using my brain well, reading the wicket well in this season. I have five more games to go and then the play-offs, and I hope to keep going like this through the season.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 15:31:07 IST

Tags : DC V MI, DC Vs MI, Delhi Capitals, Hardik Pandya, IPL, IPL 2019, Kagiso Rabada, MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 9 6 3 0 12
3
Delhi
 9 5 4 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all