IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya joins Mumbai Indians training camp ahead of 12th edition of league

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the T20 and the ongoing ODI series against Australia due to "lower back stiffness", resumed training Tuesday at the pre-season camp of three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Press Trust of India, Mar 12, 2019 22:18:00 IST

Hardik was ruled out of the limited overs series against Australia as a precautionary measure and was subsequently replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over squad.

Hardik Pandya made his league debut with the Mumbai Indians in the 2015 edition. AFP

File image of Hardik Pandya. AFP

Hardik was ruled out of the limited overs series against Australia as a precautionary measure and was subsequently replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over squad.

The seam bowling all-rounder along with his T20 specialist elder brother Krunal joined the MI camp at the Reliance Corporate Park cricket ground in Ghansoli, a senior franchise official told PTI.

The official informed that Hardik did "strength endurance training" on Tuesday but refused to divulge any further information.

Hardik, who has played 11 Tests, 45 ODIs and 38 T20s, had returned to action during the limited-overs series in New Zealand after being handed a provisional suspension for his sexist remarks a TV chat show.

Hardik possibly would have played a few matches of the Mushtaq Ali T20 had Baroda qualified for the Super League.

Apart from Pandya brothers, the others joined the camp are off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacer Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan.

It was learnt that the squad will continue its training program at the Navi Mumbai facility over the weekend and are tentatively scheduled to move to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 17 March.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on 24 March at the Wankhede stadium.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2019 22:20:00 IST

