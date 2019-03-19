IPL 2019 Full Schedule: Date and time of all the matches, IPL 12 fixtures, venue, match timings, upcoming matches
Here is the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2019, which kickstarts on 23 March with opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
The full schedule of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League was announced on Tuesday by BCCI. Chennai Super Kings will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash of the league on 23 March at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
In the schedule, however, there is no mention of the playoff dates and venue. Earlier, BCCI had come out with the schedule of first two weeks of the tournament. This year, due to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled from 11 April, IPL had to start early. The last league game will be played on 5 May. The schedule for the playoffs and the final is expected to be out soon.
Here is the full schedule of IPL 2019:
Note: The schedule has been sourced from IPLT20.com
Updated Date:
Mar 19, 2019 17:33:14 IST
