The full schedule of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League was announced on Tuesday by BCCI. Chennai Super Kings will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash of the league on 23 March at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

In the schedule, however, there is no mention of the playoff dates and venue. Earlier, BCCI had come out with the schedule of first two weeks of the tournament. This year, due to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled from 11 April, IPL had to start early. The last league game will be played on 5 May. The schedule for the playoffs and the final is expected to be out soon.

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2019:

Match Date and Time Teams Venue Match 1 23 March, 20:00 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 2 24 March, 16:00 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 3 24 March, 20:00 IST Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 4 25 March, 20:00 IST Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 5 26 March, 20:00 IST Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Match 6 27 March, 20:00 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 7 28 March, 20:00 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 8 29 March, 20:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match 9 30 March, 16:00 IST Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Match 10 30 March, 20:00 IST Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Match 11 31 March, 16:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match 12 31 March, 20:00 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 13 1 April, 20:00 IST Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Match 14 2 April, 20:00 IST Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 15 3 April, 20:00 IST Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 16 4 April, 20:00 IST Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Match 17 5 April, 20:00 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 18 6 April, 16:00 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 19 6 April, 20:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match 20 7 April, 16:00 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 21 7 April, 20:00 IST Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 22 8 April, 20:00 IST Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Match 23 9 April, 20:00 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 24 10 April, 20:00 IST Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 25 11 April, 20:00 IST Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 26 12 April, 20:00 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 27 13 April, 16:00 IST Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 28 13 April, 20:00 IST Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Match 29 14 April, 16:00 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 30 14 April, 20:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match 31 15 April, 20:00 IST Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 32 16 April, 20:00 IST Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Match 33 17 April, 20:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match 34 18 April, 20:00 IST Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Match 35 19 April, 20:00 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 36 20 April, 16:00 IST Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 37 20 April, 20:00 IST Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Match 38 21 April, 16:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match 39 21 April, 20:00 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 40 22 April, 20:00 IST Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 41 23 April, 20:00 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 42 24 April, 20:00 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 43 25 April, 20:00 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 44 26 April, 20:00 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 45 27 April, 20:00 IST Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 46 28 April, 16:00 IST Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Match 47 28 April, 20:00 IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Eden Gardens, Kolkata Match 48 29 April, 20:00 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad Match 49 30 April, 20:00 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 50 1 May, 20:00 IST Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Match 51 2 May, 20:00 IST Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Match 52 3 May, 20:00 IST Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Match 53 4 May, 16:00 IST Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi Match 54 4 May, 20:00 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Match 55 5 May, 16:00 IST Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Match 56 5 May, 20:00 IST Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Note: The schedule has been sourced from IPLT20.com

