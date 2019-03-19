IPL 2019 Full Schedule: Date and time of all matches, IPL 12 fixtures, venue, today's match timings, upcoming matches
Here is the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2019, which kickstarts on 23 March with opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump Hindutva in LS polls; secularism not on ballot
-
Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equation, will discomfit New Delhi
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for political relevance ahead of Lok Sabha polls
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayanad, says AK Antony
-
Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino's strong managerial processes
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unemployment may decide Lok Sabha poll result
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
The full schedule of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League was announced on Tuesday by BCCI. Chennai Super Kings will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash of the league on 23 March at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
In the schedule, however, there is no mention of the playoff dates and venue. Earlier, BCCI had come out with the schedule of first two weeks of the tournament. This year, due to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled from 11 April, IPL had to start early. The last league game will be played on 5 May. The schedule for the playoffs and the final is expected to be out soon.
Here is the full schedule of IPL 2019:
Note: The schedule has been sourced from IPLT20.com
Follow this link for IPL 2019 full schedule, points table and match timings
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 31, 2019 14:59:38 IST
Also See
IPL 2019 points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: DC move to 2nd spot after thrilling win over KKR
IPL 2019 online tickets, venues, teams, and everything else you need to know
IPL 2019 team stats preview: CSK's impressive win percentage, RCB's love for gigantic totals and more