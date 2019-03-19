IPL 2019 Full Schedule: Date and time of all matches, IPL 12 fixtures, venue, match timings, upcoming matches
Here is the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2019, which kickstarts on 23 March with opening clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk.
The full schedule of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League was announced on Tuesday by BCCI. Chennai Super Kings will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash of the league on 23 March at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
In the schedule, however, there is no mention of the playoff dates and venue. Earlier, BCCI had come out with the schedule of first two weeks of the tournament. This year, due to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled from 11 April, IPL had to start early. The last league game will be played on 5 May. The schedule for the playoffs and the final is expected to be out soon.
Here is the full schedule of IPL 2019:
Note: The schedule has been sourced from IPLT20.com
Follow this link for IPL 2019 full schedule, points table and match timings
