Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bulldozed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) into submission at Hyderabad while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a close game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk in Sunday's IPL matches. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow’s hundreds caught attention in Sunrisers’ huge win while MS Dhoni's calculated onslaught gave CSK their third straight win in the season. Here are the best moments from the double-headers on Sunday.

Prayas Ray Barman's unceremonious debut

At just 16 years of age, Bengal's Prayas Ray Barman became IPL's youngest-ever debutant when RCB introduced him against SRH on Sunday. The leg-break bowler had turned heads with his performances in under-age cricket and was a surprise pick at the auctions but his debut, which started off well, derailed rapidly as Bairstow and Warner went bonkers.

The Hyderabad openers were in rollicking form at their home ground and the hapless RCB attack, Barman included, was slammed to all corners of the ground. The leg-spinner came in immediately after the powerplay overs, which leaked 59 runs, and was accurate with his length and line in the first over which went for just six runs.

His day, however, went downhill quite rapidly with him leaking 18, 12 and 20 runs respectively in his next three overs. He conceded four sixes and three fours in his spell but was perhaps unlucky to be thrown in the deep end on a flat wicket against two dominant batsmen.

Mohammad Nabi's eventful spell

Mohammad Nabi was a last minute pick in SRH after Kane Williamson had a minor niggle. The Afghanistan off-spinner, though, owned the day when he picked up four wickets in a superb opening spell that closed out the last rays of hope for RCB. Chasing 232 to win, the visitors found themselves tottering at 35/6 after Nabi picked up four wickets including that of Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube.

Nabi had Parthiv caught at cover off a full toss before beating Hetmyer in flight and turn for the keeper to do the rest. Against de Villiers, he was quite street-smart and flummoxed the South African with an arm ball that went with the angle and beat his outside edge to crash onto the stumps. He added the wicket of Shivam Dube to pick up his seventh four-wicket haul in T20 cricket. His four-over spell leaked just 11 runs and ensured that the Sunrisers’ total was under no threat from the RCB batting unit.

One ball, two run outs

The RCB innings was fraught with batsmen committing hara-kiri but perhaps the wildest of them unfolded in the penultimate over of the second innings when Colin de Grandhomme and Mohammed Siraj were involved in an epic mix-up. Siraj drove Vijay Shankar through cover as de Grandhomme set off for a run only to be sent back. Bhuvneshwar Kumar fired a quick throw at the non-striker's end where Shankar removed the bails and quickly threw the ball to the keeper’s end, where another run out was attempted.

On replays, it was evident that Shankar had ran out de Grandhomme at the bowler's end. His throw to the keeper's end, though, had evidently caught Mohammed Siraj short too. But de Grandhomme had to walk back as he had not grounded his bat and it was he who got run-out first.

When the bails refused to fall off the stumps

In the second match of the day, Jofra Archer had hit Ambati Rayudu on the arm and removed the Chennai opener two balls later with a slower short ball. On a wicket with sticky bounce, Archer was sending down deliveries at a pace in excess of 140 kph and was proving to be a handful for the home batsmen. With CSK having lost three early wickets, the passionate crowd was getting behind the Men in Yellow with Dhoni chants echoing in the stadium.

In the final over of the powerplay, Archer hurled a 142.7 kph ball at Dhoni, which the CSK skipper defended off the back foot quite awkwardly. The ball, though, rolled back off Dhoni's pads onto the stumps but much to the dismay of Rajasthan players, it failed to dislodge the bails. The pace on the ball was lost by the time it ricocheted off the bat onto the pads and then onto the stumps. With the bails not removed, Dhoni was saved and went on to make a game-changing half-century.

When Dhoni went bonkers against Unadkat

Ajinkya Rahane had saved up Jaydev Unadkat for the death overs and the left-arm seamer came into the attack only in the 12th over. Dhoni and Raina hit him for a four apiece in a 12-run over but the ploy to use him in the final few overs remained unchanged. With no plan B to resort to, Dhoni knew very well whom he had to target.

In the final over of the innings, Unadkat was up against a rampant Dhoni, batting on 56. Jadeja sparked off Rajasthan's misery by smashing him over long-on for six before handing over the strike to Dhoni. Off the final three balls of the over, Dhoni slammed Unadkat's predictable death bowling for three sixes to steal 28 runs off that over. His slower bouncer was dispatched over deep square leg and his fuller length balls sailed down the ground as Chennai raced to a very competitive 175 on a two-paced wicket.

