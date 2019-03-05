Liam Livingstone (Rajasthan Royals)

T20 career: Matches – 57, Runs – 1299, Avg – 27.06, SR – 145.13

In an IPL auction that saw England players like Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales and Chris Woakes go unsold, Liam Livingstone, a destructive batsman famous for his breathtaking 350 off 138 balls for Nantwich as a 21-year old, made merry. The England batsman had risen to a leadership role at Lancashire but resigned within a year after a turbulent season.

Livingstone’s USP, though, is his power hitting and exquisite timing. Effortless with his big hitting, Livingstone will have a great platform at Rajasthan Royals where coach Paddy Upton could give him the right conditioning required to become a world-beating batsman.

Why is he one to watch out for?



Livingstone has been on fire in the Pakistan Super League where he has slammed 189 runs so far in six matches at a strike rate of 143.18. On his PSL debut, the 25-year old smashed a 43-ball 82, combining a 157-run opening stand with Babar Azam. At Rajasthan, Livingstone will be the apt guy to replace D’Arcy Short, who had a disappointing season last year.



Anrich Nortje (Kolkata Knight Riders)

T20 career: Mat – 12, Wickets - 19, Avg – 13.73, Eco – 6.47, SR – 12.7

The pacer from South Africa shot to limelight in the inaugural match of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) in 2018 when he regularly clocked 150kmph and even managed to bother the likes of AB de Villiers. Nortje’s ripped teams apart with his lively pace and steep bounce. In the second match of the season, he picked up four Durban Heat top-order wickets including international cricketers Temba Bavuma and Hashim Amla.

His MSL was cut short following an ankle injury but had already made heads turn in his short stint, thereby ending up getting an IPL deal for Kolkata Knight Riders. He was also included in Proteas ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

Why is he one to watch out for?



KKR would expect Nortje, who is a hit-the-deck bowler to achieve success akin to Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile at Eden Gardens. The Kolkata pitch that has been conducive to pace bowling of late, makes Nortje a handy option for Dinesh Karthik's side. The South African is in robust form and his searing pace should make at least a few batsmen restless.

Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals)

CPL 2018 numbers: Mat – 8, Runs – 171, Avg – 34.20, SR – 142.5

Rutherford’s claim to fame comes from a belligerent 13-ball 45 for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year. There is a distinct West Indian flavour about the manner in which he plays T20s and his big-hitting prowess gained wide acclaim in a year where he also slammed a 66-ball 134 in the Global T20 Canada.

His nippy right-arm medium pace is a valuable addition to his all-round skills, while for Delhi Capitals, who have been struggling with some lower order firepower, Rutherford will be a massive X-factor player.

Why is he one to watch out for?



Combining power-hitting skill with the ability to bat long is a rare combination in T20s, however Rutherford has shown desire to play the big innings aside from the short cameos. In the Global Canada T20, he made runs at a frenetic strike rate of 170, but also scored 230 runs in 8 matches at an average greater than 30. He is likely to have a gala time at Delhi Capitals where his lower order batting could prove pivotal.

Ashton Turner (Rajasthan Royals)

T20 career: Mat – 74, Runs – 1132, Avg – 22.64, SR – 138.72

Turner had a solid season in the Big Bash League (BBL) despite his side Perth Scorchers having a dreadful outing. Scorchers' stand-in skipper is a fantastic finisher with immense resolve and potential. Capable of playing the big shots, Turner is quick to read situations and play the sheet anchor role too if necessary.

He is an electric fielder and a superb runner between the wickets with the Australian coach, Justin Langer, comparing him to Mike Hussey during his maiden ODI call-up. A fantastic thinker and a composed player, Turner will add much to Rajasthan, a franchise that struggled to seal off games last season after their top-order was done and dusted.

Why is he one to watch out for?



Turner appears innocuous at the wicket but is capable of quickly changing the complexion of matches with his fearlessness down the order. Rajasthan will hope he does the job that was reserved for Heinrich Klaasen last season. His part-time off-spin could also be useful for Rajasthan, who struggled with their sixth bowling option last season.

Harry Gurney (Kolkata Knight Riders)

T20 career: Mat – 124, Wickets– 145, Avg – 22.93, Eco – 7.71, SR – 17.8

The left-arm seamer is a T20 specialist of sorts and has fine-tuned his game in the various T20 leagues around the globe. A death-over specialist, Gurney’s back-end bowling will be what sets him apart at KKR, which lacked the experience of a seasoned campaigner in the pace attack last season. Gurney’s slower deliveries and yorkers have been a revelation in the death overs and he will be watched intently at Kolkata this time around.

Why is he one to watch out for?



Gurney completed a successful stint with Melbourne Renegades, the eventual champions of the BBL and is currently plying his trade with Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League. His experience of playing in various countries and against different kinds of batsmen makes him an outstanding T20 mercenary to have in the ranks.