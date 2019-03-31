A composed half-century from KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab to their second win of the season against Mumbai Indians while Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders played out a thrilling Super Over at Feroz Shah Kotla to decide the winners.

Here are our best moments from both the matches:

De Kock gets two reviews wrong

After a good looking start to the Mumbai innings courtesy a fiery opening stand between Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians skipper was trapped in front by Hardus Viljoen's nip-backer. Hit on the back leg, Rohit Sharma was adjudged out by the on-field umpire.

On consulting, his partner felt that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps and the review wasn't taken. Hawkeye, however, showed that the ball would have missed leg-stump much to the dismay of Mumbai Indians. On 32 off 18 balls, Rohit had appeared to be in heavenly touch but a misjudgment from de Kock had cost them big.

The wicket-keeper batsman went on to make amends with a superb knock of 60 in 39 balls. The South African was calculated in his attack and took full toll of the Kings XI attack until he went for a sweep off Mohammad Shami by walking across the stumps. De Kock missed the connection and was hit on the pads with the on-field umpire ruling him out. He immediately reviewed the call only to find that there was no egde and the ball would have gone on to hit middle and off stump. De Kock's twin DRS blunders cost Mumbai massively despite his good-looking half-century.

Mayank takes a stunner, then watches as Krunal dismisses him with another

Kieron Pollard had struggled to get going after coming to the wicket in the backend of the innings and at seven off eight balls, he needed a big shot to break free. That came against Andrew Tye in the first ball of the 18th over, when he hit a length ball into the orbit but failed to garner enough distance. Mayank Agarwal, at long-off, watched the ball coming down from the stars, and held onto a splendid catch close to the boundary ropes.

In the run-chase, the Indian Test opener was going all guns blazing. He was sanguine against the spinners and kept jumping down the track to belt them in the 'V’. On 43 off 20 balls, he slammed Krunal Pandya straight back at him but the Mumbai all-rounder was up to the task and pulled off a sensational catch with Mayank staring in disbelief at the manner in which his rampant knock was cut short.

Krunal's warning to Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab sneaked ahead in their opening fixture against Rajasthan Royals courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin Mankading a rampaging Jos Buttler. With the mode of dismissal threatening to trend this IPL, Krunal Pandya gave a warning to Mayank in Kings XI Punjab's home game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

In the 10th over of the innings, Krunal came around the wicket to bowl to KL Rahul but suddenly stopped at the end of his run-up to turnaround and give a warning to Mayank who was walking out of his crease. The Kings XI batsman responded by quickly getting his bat back in, but Krunal's intention was only to warn the batsman.

Interestingly, in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ game against Punjab two days back, a replay to check if Russell had overstepped revealed Mayank, the non-striker, to be well outside his crease.

A repeat offender, Mayank might want to steer clear of being at the receiving end of a Mankad given how his skipper was pretty vocal about this end of the pitch being the bowler's 'half'.

Harshal Patel's beamer and Russell's revenge

Travesty struck in the 14th over of Kolkata's innings when Harshal Patel's beamer rammed into Andre Russell's left shoulder. The West Indian, on 21 off 12 balls then, looked to duck but was late in doing so and got hit. He crumpled down immediately with medical staff and fielders surrounding him. Later, Russell revealed that the blow had forced him to go after every ball because he was in pain and felt there was no point in just hanging in there.

It proved successful as he raced to 62 in 28 balls with six sixes to take the Orange Cap. Russell found his revenge against Harshal too in the process. He slammed two consecutive sixes in Harshal's next over with both ending up in the third tier of the stadium.

Gill's spill and then a 'soft' spill

Andre Russell was forced into a third over with Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw going hammer and tongs at Delhi. Iyer whipped Russell to the mid-wicket fence and it seemed like the West Indian was in for his first wicket of the day when Shubman Gill positioned himself perfectly. However, he not only let the ball slip out of his hands but allowed it to run for a boundary.

Gill barely had time to breathe after dropping the sitter when Iyer whipped another one in his direction. This time, the youngster went for the reverse cupped catch and held onto it much to his relief. But he was so close to the boundary that his foot might have actually touched the rope while taking the catch.

The third umpire was called upon to make a final call with the soft signal given as out. The replays from several angles kept rolling by although it wasn't evident in any of them that Gill did have his foot on the rope. It seemed like he did, but with no conclusive evidence to rule over the soft signal, the third umpire upheld the decision and sent Iyer on his way much to Gill's relief.

Rabada's yorker plan and Shreyas Iyer's perfect field placement

After Delhi committed a 'capital’ goof up in the final over of the run-chase, it boiled down to a Super Over where they had to keep the Dre Russ at bay. Iyer and Pant made 10 in Prasidh Krishna's over, setting up a target of 11 for Kolkata Knight Riders against Kagiso Rabada.

Iyer revealed in the post-match presentation ceremony that the South African had only one plan in mind – bowling toe-crushers to deny Russell.

“I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, fourth….every ball,” Iyer said.

Rabada missed the first yorker and Russell punished him with a four but he nailed his second one and also the third, a 147kmph peach, which shattered Russell's middle-stump.

With Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik at the crease, two batsmen good down the ground, yet capable of being cheeky, it was pertinent to get the field right. Iyer did it just right when he kept the deep fine leg fielder really fine to cover up for the scoops, ramps or inside egdes. Karthik tried one off the penultimate ball but it resulted in only one run thanks to the field placement. Delhi went on to win a game that they should have clinched it before the Super Over.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here