A humdinger in the finals at Hyderabad saw Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to grab their fourth title. There is little time to savour and celebrate the win though as action shifts to the ICC Cricket World Cup by the end of the month. The short turnaround period means that the World Cup-bound players, who found themselves in a rut in the IPL, will have little time to turn their form around.

Here we look at ten of those players who had a poor IPL and head to the World Cup with their performance under scrutiny.

David Miller

Matches – 10, Runs – 213, Avg – 26.6, SR – 129.87

Explosive South African middle-order batsman David Miller had a rather underwhelming season for Kings XI Punjab. A faithful of the franchise, Miller failed to fulfill his role as finisher and was benched for several games as a result. He made a half-century in the first game of the tournament but since then faltered, making a total of 213 runs in 10 matches at an average of 26.6. His strike rate of 129.8 was pretty ordinary by the standards of finishers in the league. With six of his eight dismissals coming against pace, South Africa might just have a hard time at the World Cup with Miller.

Kane Williamson

Matches 9, Runs – 156, Avg – 22.28, SR - 120

The New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper missed a few matches for his IPL franchise owing to injury but even after coming back, failed to impress with the bat. Slotted in behind the openers, Williamson was neither the enforcer nor the anchor and made just 156 runs in the season at an average of 22.28. Seventy of those runs came in a single match against Royal Challengers Bangalore but it couldn’t mask his pretty ordinary season with the bat with seven of his nine scores below 15. As New Zealand head into the World Cup as dark horses, much of their chances hinge on Williamson’s role as anchor.

Vijay Shankar

Mat – 15. Runs – 244, Avg – 20.3, Wickets – 1, Eco – 8.75

A bold pick over Ambati Rayudu in the World Cup team, Vijay Shankar, who had the highest average in the IPL heading into the season, had a wretched run of form which saw him make 244 runs in 15 matches at an average just over 20. Described as a ‘three-dimensional’ player by the chief selector at the time of World Cup squad announcement, Shankar failed to showcase his abilities with the ball. He only bowled eight overs in the entire season and picked up just a solitary wicket. Everything from his strike rate with the bat to economy with the ball was found wanting and Shankar heads into the World Cup with a lot to prove.

Ben Stokes

Mat – 9, Runs – 123, Avg – 20.5, Wickets – 6, Eco – 11.2

The flamboyant English all-rounder had a second successive poor season in the IPL, making runs at an average of 20.5. If Rajasthan Royals had a bad season, Stokes had a worse one. He was inconsistent with the ball and his back of a length channel was dispatched by batsmen. A bowling economy of 11.2 in the entire season was pretty shoddy for a seamer who bowls regularly and shows how poor Stokes was. He hasn’t made a single half-century since the start of the 2018 season in the IPL and his strike rate betrays what he really is capable of. Compounded with his bowling woes, Stokes will head back to England with quite a few things to work on.

Shakib Al Hasan

Mat – 3, Runs – 9, Wickets – 2, Eco – 8.76

The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder was hardly used by Sunrisers Hyderabad and failed to inspire any kind of confidence in the three matches he played. He was listless with the bat and ineffective with the ball and despite staying back with the franchise for longer than Bangladesh would have liked him to, Shakib couldn’t find form or a consistent place in the eleven. Currently playing in the tri-series involving West Indies and Ireland, Shakib will hope to put behind his wretched IPL form and prepare for the World Cup.

Tim Southee

Mat – 3. Wickets – 1, Eco – 13.1, Avg - 118

The Kiwi strike bowler came into the 2019 edition of the IPL with his place in the ODI line-up not secure. The emergence of Lockie Ferguson and all-round seamers in Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham meant that Southee wasn’t a certain starter alongside Trent Boult. To top that off, he had a dreadful season for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Southee went for 61 (in 4 overs), 24 (in 2 overs) and 33 (in 3 overs) in the three matches he played. He only picked up one wicket and had a terrible economy of 13.1 in the season.

Kuldeep Yadav

Mat -9, Wickets – 4, Avg – 71.5, Eco – 8.66

The image of Kuldeep Yadav in tears after Moeen Ali launched into him in a game during the IPL perhaps tells the tale of the wrist spinner’s season. He was largely ineffective and also leaked runs which meant that Kolkata Knight Riders were forced to sit him out for the final few matches. Kuldeep took just 4 wickets in 9 matches and was all over the place with his bowling. His average of 71.5 and economy of 8.66 do not ooze much confidence and Kuldeep will head to England with his confidence in tatters. A key bowler in India’s World Cup plans, the wrist spinner has little time to salvage his confidence ahead of a maiden World Cup.

Lockie Ferguson

Mat – 5, Wickets – 2, Avg – 91.5, Eco – 10.76

Expected to be a strike bowler in the Kolkata ranks, the fiery seam bowler from New Zealand had a rather mediocre season with the ball. Though he was high up in terms of pace, Ferguson appeared clueless when batsmen took him on and ended up conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.76. He picked up just two wickets in five matches he played and was promptly dumped halfway through the season for Harry Gurney. With the World Cup closing in, Ferguson will know that he needs to stock up his repertoire to keep batsmen on their toes.

Kedar Jadhav

Mat – 14, Runs – 162, Avg – 18, SR – 95.85

Hampered by injury, Kedar Jadhav is an uncertainty for the World Cup but it can be stated with assurance that Chennai Super Kings did not miss him much in the play-off stages given his desolate form in the league games. In 14 matches, Jadhav racked up just 162 runs and showed little striking prowess as a finisher. A half-century against Mumbai Indians early in the season remained his only major contribution in the year. His strike rate of 95.85, despite batting for the majority of the deliveries in the death overs, will worry the Indian think-tank who have him zeroed in for a finisher role at the marquee event in England.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mat – 5, Wickets – 3, Avg – 63.6, Eco – 10.05

After a spectacular 2018 IPL season where he picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.64 and an economy under 7, Mujeeb Ur Rahman was brought back down to earth after a despicable performance this year. The mystery spinner took just three wickets in five matches and went for runs lavishly. An economy of 10.05 and average of 63.6 aren’t what the Afghanistan spinner would have hoped to carry back from the IPL. Heading into his maiden World Cup, Mujeeb will need a major confidence boost after a disastrous adventure in India.