First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
BAN in NZ Mar 08, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: From Heinrich Klaasen to Chris Lynn, five foreign players for whom upcoming season is extremely crucial

As we head closer to IPL 2019, Firstpost takes a look at five foreign players for whom the upcoming season is pretty crucial.

Rohit Sankar, Mar 07, 2019 09:35:14 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL), a breeding ground for new faces, also offers a chance for some of those forgotten names to revive their international career. Being the biggest T20 league in the world, an eye-catching performance in the IPL is more than enough to convince national teams to pick certain players. As always, this season offers a chance for some big and small names to resurrect, and inject a fresh lease of life, to their derailing careers.

Here we take a look at five foreign players for whom this IPL season is pretty crucial.

Heinrich Klaasen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 first eliminator cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at The Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 23, 2018. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

Heinrich Klaasen has not got going in four matches he has played this far in IPL. AFP

IPL record: Matches - 4, Runs – 57, Avg – 19.00, SR - 121.27, Catches - 3

While he made headlines for his handling of the Indian wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, in an ODI series in South Africa, Klaasen has been grappling with his form of late and seems uncertain of making it to the World Cup team at this stage. The dynamic batsman, who is a wonderful striker of the ball and a dependable finisher, has racked up runs at an average less than 25 in both T20Is and ODIs for South Africa.

The regional competition in South Africa, including the 4-day franchise competition, the Mzansi Super League T20 and the Momentum One Day Cup have thrown up two other wicket-keepers from the domestic circuit – Kyle Verreynne and Sinethemba Qeshile – and they seem to be overtaking Klaasen in the pecking order. There is Rudi Second as well, who is putting in decent performances and it might not be long before Klaasen becomes a forgotten figure unless he manages to make important contributions for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. The Chinnaswamy stadium and his potential in the lower middle-order, a problematic area for RCB, should help Klaasen catch attention. If he does make a decent impact, that World Cup door might still be open.

Chris Lynn (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Chris Lynn plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League(IPL) Twenty20 second Qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at The Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on May 25, 2018. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Chris Lynn will aim to make his case stronger for selection in national team by scoring tons of runs in IPL 2019. AFP

IPL record: Matches – 28, Runs – 875, Avg – 35.00, SR – 141.12

An impact player for Kolkata Knight Riders at the top of the order, constant injuries and inconsistent returns have hurt Lynn’s chances for Australia. His limited-overs career appears at cross roads with his averages lurking below 20 in both formats for Australia. That, however, hasn’t put a full stop to his returns in T20 leagues and he made a monumental impact last season too for Kolkata, racking up 491 runs at 32.73 and a strike rate of 130.23.

Unlike in the previous editions, Lynn seemed more assured and planned his onslaught much better, which meant he enjoyed his best season in the IPL. He might want to follow up on his heroics this time around and show the Aussies that he can still do the match-winning act. The Australians aren’t in great form in ODIs and the inclusion of a dynamic player like Lynn in the middle-order could help them increase the fear factor. But Lynn hasn’t grabbed his chances in the past and will need to convince the selectors that he can do the job by displaying good form in the IPL.

Chris Morris (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Daredevils cricketer Chris Morris plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 11, 2018. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Chris Morris has been a Delhi Capitals regular in past few years. His good show in IPL 2019 might give a headache to South Africa selectors ahead of World Cup. AFP

IPL record: Matches – 52, Wickets – 56, Eco – 7.75 Runs – 485, SR – 166.66

Not a long ago, Morris was South Africa’s first-choice all-rounder for the World Cup. But the emergence of Andile Phehlukwayo and the inclination for more consistency has seen Dwaine Pretorius and Wiaan Mulder jump the pecking order. Morris’ inability to control the run flow in the death was one reason he lost ground to some of the other all-rounders. His declining prowess with the bat did not help either. Now, as another IPL season looms, the South African will be hoping to turn around his fortunes.

The Proteas World Cup team is far from being finalized and a serious performance at the IPL should see Morris catapult into the team. A phenomenal striker of the ball and a cold-blooded finisher, Morris has this X-factor about him that makes him a fearsome T20 player. Add in his ability to bowl toe-crushers at searing pace and you have a match-winner in your hands. But can he stop being so mercurial and string together a series of fine performances?

Ben Cutting (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians cricketer Ben Cutting plays a shot during the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium in New Delhi on May 20, 2018. (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Ben Cutting has not showed much grit in IPL since his brilliant knock in final of 2016 edition. AFP

IPL record: Matches – 18, Wickets – 9, Avg – 44.66, Eco – 8.96

Lack of wickets and the inability to produce telling performances with the bat has been Cutting’s drawback in the IPL in a format where he usually revels. After his IPL final heroics in 2016, Cutting hasn’t shown a similar kind of impact in India and at Mumbai Indians last season, he played 9 matches, taking just 2 wickets and scoring 96 runs. The Australian all-rounder had a good Big Bash League this season for Brisbane Heat, producing cameos from the top of the order and taking wickets with the ball.

He, however, last played international cricket for Australia in 2014 and needs a stellar season to come back into the reckoning. Marcus Stoinis is the incumbent at the all-rounders spot in the national team and has been firing on all cylinders but Australia wouldn’t mind someone who can produce the kind of impact Cutting can. At 32, he is ripe to produce a final bow in that World T20 coming up at home next year but needs a brilliant performance in the IPL this year to stake claims for a place.

Adam Milne (Mumbai Indians)

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Adam Milne appeals unsuccessfully against Gujarat Lions batsman Brendon McCullum during the 2017 Indian Premier League(IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Lions and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on April 18, 2017. GETTY OUT / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE----- / GETTYOUT

Adam Milne will play for Mumbai Indians this season and would hope to learn a few tricks to bowl in Indian conditions. AFP

IPL record: Matches – 5, Wickets – 4, Avg – 44.25, Eco – 9.83

Milne has lost ground in New Zealand’s limited-overs plans with the emergence of Lockie Ferguson, who with his pace is a like-for-like replacement. The out and out fast bowler is yet to set the IPL on fire, having played only a handful of matches. At Mumbai Indians this time around, Milne has a late chance to make an impact given that Jason Behrendorff might leave mid-way through the season to prepare for the World Cup.

Milne’s T20I numbers are impressive, having taken 25 wickets in 21 matches at 21.64 and an economy of 7.42. For a really fast bowler who can touch the 150 kmph mark, Milne’s economy and strike rate are striking. In the Super Smash T20s in New Zealand this year, Milne played just three matches – for Central Districts who won the title – but picked up six wickets including a 3/12 in the finals to blow away the Northern Knights. He could be in line to even start for Mumbai Indians this time around and could be a potent force alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga. A good performance might just convince the selectors to carry Milne to the World Cup.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 09:35:14 IST

Tags : Adam Milne, Ben Cutting, Chris Lynn, Chris Morris, Cricket, Heinrich Klaasen, Indian Premier League Foreign Players, IPL, IPL 2019, Kuldeep Yadav

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all