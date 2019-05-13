First Cricket
IPL 2019 Final, MI Vs CSK: 'World Cup has a tough act to follow', Twitter reacts to Mumbai's one-run win over Chennai

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by one run to win IPL 2019 and their fourth title

FirstCricket Staff, May 13, 2019 00:56:39 IST

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians became IPL champions for the fourth time after defeating Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling final, here Sunday.

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the Mumbai side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while Opener Quinton de Kock scored 29.

Deepak Chahar dismissed three batsmen for just 26 runs while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for CSK.

Australian batsman Shane Watson hit a well-calculated 80-run knock before being run out. Faf du Plessis contributed 26 runs. Chennai needed 9 off the last over but Lasith Malinga held his nerves and pulled off a spectacular win for the Mumbai team.

The thrilling finale drew appreciation from all corners with Twitter users lauding the close finish:

(With PTI inputs)

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 00:58:32 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


