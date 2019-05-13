Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians became IPL champions for the fourth time after defeating Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling final, here Sunday.

Kieron Pollard top-scored for the Mumbai side with his unbeaten 41-run knock while Opener Quinton de Kock scored 29.

Deepak Chahar dismissed three batsmen for just 26 runs while Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for CSK.

Australian batsman Shane Watson hit a well-calculated 80-run knock before being run out. Faf du Plessis contributed 26 runs. Chennai needed 9 off the last over but Lasith Malinga held his nerves and pulled off a spectacular win for the Mumbai team.

The thrilling finale drew appreciation from all corners with Twitter users lauding the close finish:

What a Cracking final , great tournament. Tough luck Chennai.

Congratulations Mumbai #MIvCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 12, 2019

Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title #MIvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 12, 2019

this is a fittingly nutty finish to a nutty season #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 12, 2019

world cup sure has a tough act to follow #IPL2019Final #MIvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 12, 2019

The #IPL and the captaincy of #MI made a huge difference to Rohit Sharma as a person. And the leader in him has delivered four trophies now. #TopCaptain — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2019

Four IPL titles for #MI, all under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. That’s some achievement! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 12, 2019

(With PTI inputs)

