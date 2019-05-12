First Cricket
IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK, Stats Preview: Rohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo hold key as teams vie for fourth title

MI have defeated CSK in all their previous meetings this season, and Sunday's winner will become the most successful IPL team ever as both sides are tied at three titles apiece.

Umang Pabari, May 12, 2019 12:32:15 IST

Having met each other thrice already in the current edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns the title clash in Hyderabad later tonight.

MI have defeated CSK in all their previous meetings this season, and Sunday's winner will become the most successful IPL team ever as both sides are tied at three titles apiece.

MI and CSK are the only team to have won 100-plus IPL matches. It will be intriguing to see whether CSK will allow MI to beat them the fourth time in a single edition of IPL season.

Let’s look at some of the important stats and facts before the final.

No team has even won 10 matches against CSK in IPL while Mumbai Indians have won 16 matches against them in IPL.

Stat1

MI have a 2-1 record against CSK in IPL finals.

Stat2

Dwayne Bravo will hold the key for CSK as he has taken most wickets against MI in IPL so far.

Stats4

On the other hand, Lasith Malinga will have to lead from the front once again as he is the highest wicket-taker against CSK in IPL.

Stats3

Only Virat Kohli (747) has scored more runs against CSK than Rohit Sharma (690) in IPL. Moreover, Rohit Sharma needs to score 14 more runs to become the first batsman to score 4,000 runs for MI in T20 cricket.

Stats5

Suresh Raina has scored 810 runs from 31 innings at an average of 32.40 against MI in IPL – the most by any player.

Stats6

Trivia:
- Suresh Raina has amassed 704 runs from 21 matches at an average of 46.93 and a SR of 168.02 in IPL playoff/knockout matches for CSK.

- Rohit Sharma has scored only 183 runs from 12 innings at an average of 15.25 and a SR of 108.93 in IPL playoff/knockout matches.

- Dwayne Bravo has taken 24 wickets from 15 innings at an average of 16.21 in IPL knockout/playoff matches for CSK.

- Lasith Malinga has picked up 13 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 6.97 in IPL playoff/knockout matches.

- CSK have won 12 out of 16 tosses in this season of IPL.

- 8 of the 11 IPL finals have been won by the team who won the toss.

- MI have a 7-2 record against CSK since 2015 in IPL.

- Hardik Pandya has scored 96 runs across five innings without getting dismissed since the start of 2018 against CSK.

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 12:33:31 IST

