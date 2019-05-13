First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni's run-out was key moment in the game, feels Sachin Tendulkar

For Sachin Tendulkar, it was MS Dhoni's run-out while Mahela Jayawardene attributed Mumbai Indians' unprecedented fourth IPL title win to his skipper Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen.

Press Trust of India, May 13, 2019 10:07:16 IST

Hyderabad: For Sachin Tendulkar, it was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run-out while Mahela Jayawardene attributed Mumbai Indians' unprecedented fourth IPL title win to his skipper Rohit Sharma's tactical acumen.

For MI's top-scorer Kieron Pollard, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga's 19th and 20th over that made the difference.

MS Dhoni's run-out while coming back for a risky second run. Sportzpics

MS Dhoni's run-out while coming back for a risky second run. Sportzpics

"The key moment was Dhoni's run-out. But also in patches when Bumrah bowled those critical to even out Malinga's one poor over was also crucial. And the last over, thought Malinga finished the game out beautifully. And as for the final, we knew we defended 129 in the final two years ago, so we were confident," MI 'Icon' Tendulkar said after the match.

Chief coach Jayawardene said:"Thought we had the game when MS got out, but then Watto (Shane Watson) started hitting. Some great decisions by Rohit, going back to experienced bowlers at the death."

Pollard on his part was all praise for the two slingers.

"These sort of games you want to perform. People remember these games. Playing in so many finals, I knew getting runs adds pressure for the team batting second. I missed a few shots, but the way Bumrah and Malinga bowled in the last two overs - they finished it off for us. Malinga is a legend," he said.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 10:07:16 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 CSK Vs MI, IPL 2019 Final, IPL 2019 Final Match, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 MI Vs CSK, IPL Final 2019, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sports

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all