First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 4 May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni an 'era of cricket', says former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden

Australia's former star batsman Matthew Hayden has used a variety of superlatives to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him an "era of cricket" and "almost like a leader of a nation".

Press Trust of India, May 12, 2019 20:01:04 IST

Chennai: Australia's former star batsman Matthew Hayden has used a variety of superlatives to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni, calling him an "era of cricket" and "almost like a leader of a nation".

The big-hitting ex-opener eulogised the two-time World Cup-winning skipper hours ahead of the IPL final between Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), both eyeing a record fourth title.

With Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni, part of their winning secret is that aura. Sportzpics

File image of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

"You know Dhoni, he is not just a player, he is an era of cricket. In many ways, I think MS is like the captain of the gully cricket team, he is one of us, he will do anything," Hayden said on Star Sports' special programme for CSK — The Super Kings Show.

The Australian added, "You see how he warms up, he bowls his leg-spinners, he catches, he asks players and people around the squad on how they are doing and he is so relaxed, I think we can all relate to him because we all have busy lives working around with friends and families and that's a big commitment.

"So, someone like that at the helm will make you feel calm, will make you feel relaxed and that's why Thala Dhoni that word 'Thala', obviously meaning the leader of Chennai, but you it's almost like leader of a nation."

Both Hayden and Dhoni had faced off while representing their respective national teams, with the Australian playing under the seasoned keeper-batsman at CSK.

With an average of 103.5, the Chennai skipper is so far the leading run-scorer for his side after accumulating 414 runs from 11 innings in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

His side was second in the league points-table with nine wins from 14 games. CSK lost to Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier at home but later defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the second qualifier to enter their eighth IPL final.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 20:01:04 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 Final, IPL 2019 MI, Matthew Hayden, MI, MS Dhoni

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all