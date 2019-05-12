First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 4 May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard reprimanded by umpires for last over drama in Mumbai innings

In an act rarely seen in cricket, an annoyed Kieron Pollard, to everyone's astonishment, took strike near the tramline before nearly leaving the pitch, attracting the ire of the umpires during the IPL final at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, May 12, 2019 22:33:14 IST

Hyderabad: In an act rarely seen in cricket, an annoyed Kieron Pollard, to everyone's astonishment, took strike near the tramline before nearly leaving the pitch, attracting the ire of the umpires during the IPL final at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians' Pollard, though, adamantly stood his ground in protest during the summit clash against Chennai Super Kings.

The on-field umpires have a word with Kieron Pollard after the latter's gesture in the final over of the Mumbai innings. Sportzpics

The on-field umpires have a word with Kieron Pollard after the latter's gesture in the final over of the Mumbai innings. Sportzpics

Bowling the final over of the MI innings, Dwayne Bravo, finding birthday boy Pollard shuffle repeatedly towards the off-stump from his one-leg guard, cleverly bowled fuller deliveries outside the 'tramline' (marked for wide balls) for three dot balls.

On all three occasions, straight umpire Nitin Menon didn't signal wide as expected by Pollard, the reason being the burly batsman's big trigger.

After the third dot delivery, Pollard's frustration was evident as he flipped his bat in the air even though he didn't utter a word.

Just as Bravo got into his stride to bowl the fourth delivery, Pollard, in a mock gesture, left the stumps open and kept walking towards the side of the crease.

The umpires immediately intervened as Ian Gould, from square leg, and Menon, walked towards him to reprimand the senior player for his gesture, which was against the spirit of the game.

There wasn't any verbal protest from Pollard as he just heard them and then went about his business. He, however, had something to smile in the ensuing moments, hitting Bravo for two successive boundaries off the last two balls to take MI to 149 for eight. Pollard made a 25-ball 41 and was the top scorer for his side.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 22:35:41 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dwayne Bravo, Ian Gould, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 Final, IPL Final, Kieron Pollard, Nitin Menon

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all