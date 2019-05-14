Chennai Super Kings' spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed how teammate Shane Watson batted through the pain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 final against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Shane Watson scored 80 off 59 balls in the IPL 2019 final but couldn't finish the job for CSK. Twitter: @ChennaiIPL
According to Harbhajan, the CSK opener required six stitches on his left leg after Watson dived to save his wicket during his knock.
Harbhajan posted a picture of Watson's bloodied left leg from the final on his Instagram story.
“Can you guys see the blood on his knee.. He got 6 stitches after the game..Got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone,” Harbhajan wrote on his Instagram story and shared a picture as well.
Watson was a step ahead of everyone in the summit clash and nearly helped CSK chase the total with his innings of 80 off 59 balls and hung on till the fourth ball of final over of the match.
His excellent knock left CSK needing nine runs off Malinga’s last over but Watson attempted to retain the strike off the fourth delivery and was run out before Shardul Thakur was trapped LBW from Malinga’s final delivery. With that, MI won their fourth IPL title by just 1 run.
Watson was CSK' second-leading runscorer for the tournament behind captain Dhoni, amassing 398 runs in 17 matches at an average of 23.41 with a strike rate of 127.56.
Updated Date:
May 14, 2019 09:39:01 IST
