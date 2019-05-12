Just when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemed to be strolling their way towards a victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2019 final, the latter pulled back with a few quick wickets to pull the match back in their favour.

The latest blow to the defending champions was the run out of MS Dhoni in the 13th over of the innings, with the Chennai skipper departing for just two, leaving the responsibility of anchoring the chase on Shane Watson's shoulders. What's worse, it was an overthrow that resulted in Dhoni's dismissal, with the veteran keeper-batsman opting to not let go of an extra run, however risky.

TV umpire Nigel Llong took a long time, using multiple replays from different angles before arriving at a conclusion.

Dhoni's run-out has created some buzz on the social media already. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the moment:

Definitely one of the tougher decisions in Llong’s career:

Third umpire deciding Dhoni's wicket in the final of IPL. #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/uCkfXp9gZd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 12, 2019

Got pretty close in the end:

As close as a Dhoni stumping! pic.twitter.com/RA7u8AnQjc — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 12, 2019

Yep, that’s how close it was:

WOW. LITERALLY ONE FRAME! Mllimeters. AND NIGEL LLONG HAS PRODUCED THE DREAM-11 GAME-CHANGING MOMENT!#IPL2019Final — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 12, 2019

The fact that it was MSD’s wicket that was on the line added further pressure on the TV umpire:

Would the third umpire have taken as long to press the out button for any other batsman? Kohli, perhaps. — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) May 12, 2019

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was initially irritated, and was celebrating shortly after:

Earlier, CSK dished out a disciplined bowling performance under pressure to restrict Mumbai Indians to 149 for eight in the IPL final. After opting to bat, Mumbai ended up with a below-par total despite Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 25-ball 41.

