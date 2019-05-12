First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 4 May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK: 'As close as a Dhoni stumping!', Twitterati react to Chennai skipper's run out

The latest blow to the defending champions was the run out of MS Dhoni in the 13th over of the innings

FirstCricket Staff, May 12, 2019 23:08:46 IST

Just when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemed to be strolling their way towards a victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2019 final, the latter pulled back with a few quick wickets to pull the match back in their favour.

The latest blow to the defending champions was the run out of MS Dhoni in the 13th over of the innings, with the Chennai skipper departing for just two, leaving the responsibility of anchoring the chase on Shane Watson's shoulders. What's worse, it was an overthrow that resulted in Dhoni's dismissal, with the veteran keeper-batsman opting to not let go of an extra run, however risky.

TV umpire Nigel Llong took a long time, using multiple replays from different angles before arriving at a conclusion.

Dhoni's run-out has created some buzz on the social media already. Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the moment:

Definitely one of the tougher decisions in Llong’s career:

Got pretty close in the end:

Yep, that’s how close it was:

The fact that it was MSD’s wicket that was on the line added further pressure on the TV umpire:

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was initially irritated, and was celebrating shortly after:

Earlier, CSK dished out a disciplined bowling performance under pressure to restrict Mumbai Indians to 149 for eight in the IPL final. After opting to bat, Mumbai ended up with a below-par total despite Kieron Pollard's unbeaten 25-ball 41.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 12, 2019 23:08:46 IST

Tags : Cricket, CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 Final, IPL 2019 MI, IPL Final, MI, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, TweetFeed

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all