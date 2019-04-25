First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan says he is learning a lot from legends like Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said he is learning a lot from legends like Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly and would appropriately use that knowledge during the 50-over World Cup, starting 30 May

Press Trust of India, Apr 25, 2019 10:51:34 IST

Mumbai: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has said he is learning a lot from legends like Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly and would appropriately use that knowledge during the 50-over World Cup, starting 30 May in UK.

File image of Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Sourav Ganguly. Image courtesy: Instagram DelhiCaptials

File image of Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Sourav Ganguly. Image courtesy: Instagram DelhiCaptials

Dhawan is currently playing in IPL for Delhi Capitals, coached by former Australia skipper Ponting while former India captain Ganguly is associated with the franchise as advisor.

"Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly...I am very fortunate that I am working with them now. They both have been great leaders. It is very good to be close to them because I can get their insight, know what was their mindset, what was their approach when they used to play or captain their side," explained Dhawan, who has scored 5,355 runs in 128 ODIs.

"I am already learning so many things from them (and) it is helping me. I am grateful (for) that. I am sure those things are helping me in the IPL and I am going to take it to the World Cup," he added.

Dhawan, meanwhile, also heaped praises on his Delhi Capitals teammate Prithvi Shaw, saying he is the next big thing in Indian cricket.

"So Prithvi, I would say it is a very big achievement to play for India at the age of 19, especially India is a dominating country for batsmen (and there are) lots of batsmen, so someone coming in at 19 is a big achievement and he has done very well for Indian team.

"He is a very talented boy and I am sure he is going to do wonders for our country," the dashing left-handed batsman said after being roped in as the brand ambassador of lubricants firm -- GS Caltex India – at a function here on Wednesday night.

Shaw had shone on his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot last year.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2019 10:51:34 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Ricky Ponting, Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all