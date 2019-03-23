First Cricket
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Rishab Pant briefly works with Mumbai Indians wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More

Young glovesman Rishabh Pant, facing flak for his performance behind the wickets during the just-concluded ODI series against Australia, briefly worked with former India stumper Kiran More on Friday ahead of the IPL.

Press Trust of India, Mar 23, 2019 09:18:16 IST

Mumbai: Young glovesman Rishabh Pant, facing flak for his performance behind the wickets during the just-concluded ODI series against Australia, briefly worked with former India stumper Kiran More on Friday ahead of the IPL.

File image of Rishab Pant. AFP

File image of Rishab Pant. AFP

While Pant is part of Delhi Capitals, More is wicket-keeping consultant with three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians.

The two teams will clash here Sunday as they begin their campaign in the season 12 of the popular T20 tournament.

"Yes, More did work with Pant, but it was just for a brief period," sources in the know told PTI.

More has worked with 21-year-old Pant, who has represented India in all the three formats – Test, ODI and T20I – in the past too.

A journalist also posted a picture of More working with Pant on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians posted on their official Twitter handle a video of their new member Yuvraj Singh having a chat with his former skipper Saurav Ganguly at the Wankhede stadium here.

Ganguly, a former India captain, is associated with Delhi Capitals as its advisor.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 09:18:16 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Kiran More, Rishab Pant, Yuvraj Singh

